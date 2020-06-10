Emergency services departments in Nelson County are getting a technological upgrade.
From better quality insurance to keeping deputies in the field longer, the new Flex system, which is owned by Motorola, brings with it several benefits for the Nelson County Sheriff’s office and other departments, according to Emergency Services Coordinator Russell Gibson.
Those other departments using the system include the Wintergreen Police Department and Nelson County Animal Control.
“The job gets tougher. It’s not something that’s static. As the world changes sometimes you have to adapt new technologies to maintain the same levels of services because more is required of you,” Gibson said.
Gibson said the new system is made up of several parts, a Computer Aided Dispatching (CAD) system, record management and evidence and incident management.
New Mobile Data Terminals (MDT) also will be installed in deputies’ vehicles.
Gibson said the MDTs will be similar to the iconic passenger-seat laptops that departments in other localities are equipped with, serving in essentially the same capacities.
Officials began rolling out the system June 9.
Director of Information Systems Susan Rorrer said the system and each of its major components cost about $474,000.
Deputies out in the field will be able to receive information and updates in real time through the MDTs rather than having to communicate through dispatch, which, according to Detective Jeremy Tabler, could be the difference between solving a crime or saving a life.
Tabler, who will be one of the system administrators, said there will always be a need for dispatchers, however, the new Flex system gives deputies the option to communicate and receive updates without having to rely on information being relayed from dispatch when the situation allows for it.
He noted in cases where the deputy cannot break to sit down in front of the terminal that sits beside them in their patrol vehicles — for example in situations where officer safety is at risk — then deputies still will be able to communicate through dispatch.
Tabler, with the sheriff’s office, said while deputies will still have to complete the same amount of work as they are now, the new system will make many of the tasks they are required to do now more efficient.
Sheriff’s deputy Brad Metje, who has been with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office for about a year and a half, said the new system will make a big difference when he is out in the field.
“Its a huge benefit not to just us but I mean all the other agencies, the citizens, we’re not spending near as much time driving from Afton to the department,” he said. “I can pull off the side of the road, I can be in Afton, I can take a report, I can pull over and run radar while I’m writing my report. I can stop this at anytime to be able to answer calls, do whatever I need to do.”
Both Gibson and Tabler said the less amount of time deputies have to spend in the office filing reports, the longer they can stay visible within the community which could increase safety.
“They can be out and about in the community and don’t have to be sequestered in the building for hours,” Gibson said. “They can spend more time in the field because visibility contributes to the idea of a safe neighborhood and community.”
Even as deputies travel to parts of the county where internet services are either unavailable or limited, they can continue to work on the MDTs offline and the system will update once it is within range of internet once again, Gibson said.
Many of the reports deputies would have to file will be streamlined as well. Gibson also said dispatchers should also be able to complete their essential job functions easier now because of the new system.
Gibson said the new system will come with a variety of customization options to further help deputies making it much more flexible and user-friendly, leading to an overall easier adjustment.
While upgrading systems was a wish-list item for the department, it also was a necessity.
“Even though we were at a point where we wanted to replace it because it was wholly inadequate, we had to replace it because that support didn’t exist anymore,” Tabler said.
The old system, Tabler estimated, is decades old and lacks some capabilities that more modern systems have. For example, he said the ability for deputies or investigators to use the old system to conduct research or correlate data from other cases is almost nonexistent.
According to Tabler, the department still will have a use for the old system as they transition to the new one as a lot of data still will be housed there. He noted some information from cases deemed important, has been put into the Flex system so that it is available to deputies from day one.
Some reports still will have to be put into the old system, however, but that will vary from case to case.
Gibson added through adopting the new Flex system as well as implementing a new digital radio system, the county “is committing to a public safety and emergency services system that has accountability, that new cadets and new recruits are expecting when they come out of training.”
The new system will come with a learning curve, but Tabler said he is confident deputies and staff will pick it up quickly considering the hours of training they have already put into it.
“We’ve been doing several weeks of training up to this point to get deputies familiar with system before they start to use it,” Tabler said.
Metje said during a training session Wednesday where he and another deputy practiced inputting data for a report, he feels he’ll be ready when the system goes live June 9.
“It’s one of those things where it has to be a hands on and you have to kind of figure it out for yourself, but at the same time be able to ask questions and have somebody guide you,” Metje said.
Looking ahead, Tabler said there also will be an E-ticket system coming through Flex, which is slated to roll out sometime in July.
It will come with a driver’s license scanner which will automatically populate information, rather than the deputy having to write that information down, and a printer that will be mounted to the headrest of the passenger-side seat.
He said this would significantly cut back on the amount of time it takes to complete a traffic summons, allowing drivers to get back on the road quicker and letting the deputy focus more on the next call to service.
“We’re just excited. Like i said we’re going to be able to work more efficiently and be more visible to the community … it will be a great boon to the community,” Tabler said.
Reach Cropper at (434) 385-5522.
