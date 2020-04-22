An April 15 work session on Nelson County's planned fiscal year 2021 budget revealed proposed sweeping reductions across many departments and non-departmental agencies.
Among proposed expenditure reductions presented to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors is removing a planned 3% salary increase for county employees.
"I am really saddened that we aren't able to help out those who are employed in Nelson County a little more, but judging by the circumstances we have now … we have to tighten the belt buckle a little bit,” East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said Monday. “With so many in Nelson County who are laid off, it would be so difficult to justify the pay raises too.”
In total, the county is anticipating a potential loss of $708,589 to the current fiscal year in tax revenues and interest on investments, according to documents presented to board members.
Proposed expenditure reductions to both county departments and non-departmental agencies —with many agencies being level funded — would result in an extra $417,000 for the supervisors to allocate as needed in fiscal year 2021, according to documents.
This number could be added to an anticipated excess of about $356,000, but County Administrator Steve Carter noted this number was subject to change. Supervisors also would need to adopt the proposed changes by the county.
Carter said the potential reductions in funding aren't necessarily because of the effects of COVID-19. He said the cuts are intended to give supervisors extra funding to use at their discretion.
Candy McGarry, director of financing for Nelson County, said although the raise for employees was cut from the proposed budget, a mandatory increase in employee benefits still is included.
Also proposed as a cost savings measure for fiscal year 2021 is delaying the comprehensive plan update, a planning tool for future growth and development.
“We took out the comprehensive plan. We’d like to do that, but we didn't think that was critical at this point,” Carter said.
Carter said if the board adopts this change, among others, the county's planning and zoning department can work on updates to the plan until funds are allocated for a more in depth review and update.
There are additional capital projects that are considered required costs, mostly consisting of public safety and technology items that are “critical to our technology infrastructure,” McGarry said.
Some of the big ticket items include a new fire truck for the Faber Volunteer Fire Department, radio console upgrades and E911 microwave system upgrades, which cost about $313,000, $239,000 and $369,500, respectively.
Revisions to the school division's budget during the work session includes only mandatory personnel-related increases and the addition of a part time driver’s education position equaling nearly $322,000, according to documents.
Many sought after budget requests from the division, such as the behavior specialist position, compensation for bus drivers, custodial uniforms and salary increases, are not included in that number.
Not including capital improvement projects, Nelson County Public Schools currently is facing a shortage of about $852,000, a number derived from a combined loss of revenue because of loss in enrollment and a projected increase in expenditures for fiscal year 2021.
While the proposed school funding amount does not cover the projected loss of revenue for the school division — $356,096 — Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed said he was in favor of covering that amount.
“What the future holds is still up in the air, but one thing we should not do is to shorten our support of the schools at this time to make budget savings look better some time down the road. Doing it now shows we’re committed to our schools now,” Reed said.
Carter said the county would have to offset increase funding by either reducing expenditures more or by dipping into the fund balance. Raising taxes also could be an option to meet funding requests.
"Something's got to give," Carter said.
Carter noted there still are some unknowns to the school division's budget based on changes proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam to the state's budget, which is subject to approval by the General Assembly. He said those changes could result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in state funds being set aside, but the outcome of that isn't expected to be clear until after April 22.
West District Supervisor David Parr agreed with Reed in wanting to cover the loss of revenue, but he also mentioned that with the savings that were presented to supervisors from the county, he is confident the schools could realize similar savings in its budget.
North District Supervisor and board chairman Tommy Harvey said he was hesitant to commit money for the schools until the board had a better understanding of the financial unknowns at this point.
Supervisors are set to hold another budget work session at 2 p.m. April 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.