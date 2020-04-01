Nelson County supervisors and the school board will meet soon to consider whether to study consolidating the county’s two elementary schools.
Supervisors during a March 26 special session approved the motion to meet with school board members.
Of the five board members, South District Supervisor Robert Barton was the only supervisor to vote no on holding the joint session.
An initial report performed by Architectural Partners, a Lynchburg-based firm, provided supervisors with an evaluation of consolidating Tye River and Rockfish River elementary schools as well as some capital projects that can be performed as a result. As part of that motion, copies of the report were to be sent to school board members for their review before the joint session.
The report was contracted by county administration, County Administrator Steve Carter said in an email.
Barton, who worked for Nelson County Public Schools for decades, strongly opposed the proposal to consider a feasibility study for Rockfish River and Tye River elementary schools.
“My intent is to kill it right here. Kill the discussion and kill the idea,” Barton said.
West District Supervisor David Parr, who served as the West District representative of the Nelson County School Board for about 15 years before starting his current term in January, said he thinks killing the study before having a chance to discuss it with the school board was irresponsible.
“If we kill the discussion right now, then we are making a decision with half the information and I think for us to make an informed decision, whether we kill it or don’t kill it, we need to know both sides of the story,” Parr said.
The introduction to the preliminary report lists three reasons for conducting the proposed feasibility study: continued declining enrollment in both schools, a reduction in state funding and an increase in local funds being needed to offset the loss in state funding so the school division can maintain its current operations.
It also notes a static growth in revenue, estimated by the county at .14% for fiscal year 2021, will be unable to accommodate increasing funding requests from the school division.
“The county cannot afford to continue to fund education in the route we’re going,” Chairman and North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey said during the meeting.
Tye River, located off U.S. 29 near Lovingston, and Rockfish, located on Virginia 151 in Afton, both have enrollment capacities of 600 to 700 students, but the current total enrollment for both schools combined is just more than 700, the report states. It says further enrollment decline could result in one elementary school having sufficient capacity to house all elementary school students.
Barton said he believes small schools and small class sizes are a boon to education.
“We still have these two separate schools and that is to our credit. That will add to the quality of the schools as they stand,” Barton said.
Harvey disagreed.
“With the amount of elementary schools we had, you cannot tell me that the education for the elementary kids right now is not much better than it has ever been,” Harvey said of former county elementary schools.
The report concludes it would be possible to consolidate both elementary schools at Tye River Elementary with about 29,000 additional square feet, a project which is estimated to cost $14 million should all grade levels be relocated.
It says consolidation of both schools in a new facility at the current high school and middle school site would require the purchase of adjacent property, but if such a move were to happen, then both elementary schools could be converted to offices or housing. In particular, it notes Tye River could be renovated into county offices.
The report also eyes several locations where a county recreation center could be housed, but does not recommend locating a recreation center at either the high school and middle school site or at the Lovingston Manufacturing Company site, which is now the site of the Blue Moon Antique Mall and Bookstore off of U.S. 29 south of Lovingston, because current constraints would limit the center’s scope.
A recreation center and any adjacent fields would require 25 to 30 acres, according to the report.
“This is nothing but thinking out of the box,” Harvey said of considering a feasibility study. “It opens the whole world up to allowing us to do a whole lot more things for the public. Things that we really need, but in the route we’re going it will never happen.”
Nelson County Public Schools Superintendent Martha Eagle, who was present during the meeting, did not comment on the report, but both she and Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said they were pleased to have the opportunity to meet with supervisors and further discuss the study.
The two boards are expected to hold a joint session in April. Also at the joint session, supervisors and school board members plan to work on the school division’s funding requests for the upcoming fiscal year.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
