The Nelson County Board of Supervisors approved 2020 to 2021 tax rates and tax relief during a special called meeting March 26.
The tax rates approved for upcoming fiscal year that starts July 1 are the same as the current rates, marking no increase or decrease.
Real property and mobile home tax is unchanged from 72 cents per $100 of assessed value, with a projected revenue of $17.8 million; the tangible personal property tax rate is unchanged from $3.45, with a projected revenue of $5.89 million; and the machinery and tools tax is unchanged from $1.25, with a projected revenue of $69,758.
East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford encouraged board members to consider waiving penalty interest rates on taxes because of the unprecedented effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has had on many residents in the county.
“As this situation is right now, a lot of people are going to be asking themselves some very difficult questions in the next 60 days,” Rutherford said.
County Administrator Steve Carter said such action could end up hurting the county in the long run.
“I just encourage you all to think about it before you act because if you say you don’t have to pay penalty interest you’re basically encouraging people to not pay their taxes ... “ he said. “You would be worsening potentially the situation we’re already in with probable lost revenues.”
West District Supervisor David Parr said the idea of delaying penalties would be a conversation best saved for a later meeting after the effects of the coronavirus on the county are better understood.
“I don’t think we need to abolish the penalty or the interest, but I definitely think we need to reconsider the date that such penalty or interest would accrue,” Parr said.
Supervisors also approved fiscal year 2021 personal property tax relief.
According to the resolution, vehicles with an assessed value of $1,000 or less are eligible for 100% tax relief, vehicles with a value of $1,001 to $20,000 are eligible for a 39% tax relief, and vehicles of more than $20,000 are eligible to receive the 39% tax relief only on the first $20,000.
Any unqualified vehicles, which include but are not limited to those for business use, farm use and motor homes, are not eligible for any form of relief under the program enacted by the board.
In other news:
The board of supervisors also approved two virus-related measures during the meeting.
The first was a confirmation of the emergency declaration enacted by the county March 19 in response to mounting concerns over the coronavirus.
The emergency declaration, according to Carter in an interview following the declaration, was a precautionary measure that opens the county to receive aid should local resources be used to combat the virus.
As part of maintaining county operations, supervisors also passed an emergency ordinance that would allow them to meet remotely should they so choose.
“This gives you latitude because of the virus to meet electronically and discuss other subjects that are important things to be considered,” Carter said.
Carter said the ordinance still effectively would allow the public to participate in the meeting should it be held electronically.
The ordinance states a notice of at least three days prior to the electronic meeting identifying how the public may participate or offer comment.
Carter also said if the board takes no action on the ordinance, it will expire after 60 days.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.