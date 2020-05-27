The Nelson County Service Authority’s board of directors unanimously approved a $4.6 million budget for fiscal year 2021 during a May 21 meeting, but pay hikes are “on hold” due to speculative financial concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The raises are merit raises based on employees’ annual evaluation, according to George Miller, the authority’s executive director. The range of compensation is zero to 4%.
Miller said the budget set to take effect July 1 does not contain water or sewer increases for customers.
During a May 21 meeting held via telephone, Miller told board members the hold on pay raises is based on anticipated lack of revenue from the pandemic’s negative effects. He said the authority is following suit after Nelson County officials recently decided to forego a planned 3% raise for employees and money is available should the board later decide to remove the hold.
“We’re in better shape in third week of May than we thought we were going to be in April,” Miller said of the state of the authority’s finances.
The authority recently decided to halt all capital projects as a result of COVID-19. Jennifer Fitzgerald, service authority secretary and treasurer, said in recent weeks the NCSA has noticed a significant drop in water usage in the Wintergreen Resort community affected by the pandemic and not hosting conferences or drawing crowds as normal.
The authority’s board is hopeful revenue from Wintergreen Resort will bounce back when the pandemic situation is relieved, according to the discussion.
According to its website, the authority provides public water and sewer services to the unincorporated communities of Wintergreen Mountain Village, Lovingston, Shipman, Colleen, Schuyler, Gladstone and Piney River.
