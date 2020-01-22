The Nelson County Board of Supervisors approved four new requests for capital improvement projects for the county’s schools during its Jan. 14 meeting.
Shannon Irvin, assistant superintendent for administration, said when the board of supervisors appropriated last year’s budget they set aside $859,913 for school-related capital projects with the understanding that the school board would submit the projects supervisors for their approval before committing to them with a vendor.
Earlier in the year, the schools submitted a request to purchase two buses and two vans for transportation, which leaves the school’s capital improvement project budget with $642,429 unobligated.
During the Jan. 14 board meeting, Irvin spoke to the supervisors on behalf of the schools asking them to approve four projects including track refurbishment at Nelson County High School for $200,825, a set of bleachers at Nelson Middle School for $7,834, HVAC software upgrade and control update at Rockfish Elementary School for $170,000 and a local match for a state security grant for $16,051.
The board unanimously approved all of the projects which leaves the schools, with a balance of $247,719 to accomplish a roof repair at Tye River Elementary School and outfit a facility suitable to house a welding program.
Irvin said the draft fiscal year 2020-2021 budget is planned to be presented to the board of supervisors sometime in March.
West District Supervisor David Parr said approval of the school board’s capital improvement project request was an important step for both boards.
“We are fortunate to have the funds set aside and earmarked for school improvements, like the four projects we approved last week,” he said Saturday. “We, as a board, look forward to hearing the school board’s ideas for their next project, which I hope will be a welding facility for [career and technical education.]”
