The Nelson County School Board during its June 18 meeting unanimously approved a resolution committing to foster an inclusive learning environment.
The resolution comes several weeks after the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police, which has fueled protests and demonstrations from Black Lives Matter groups both regionally and nationally advocating for change to racial injustice and police brutality.
“[M]embers of the Nelson County School Board, as well as the Nelson County Public Schools staff, are saddened and outraged by recent events that demonstrate the prejudice and injustice that persists in our country,” the resolution reads.
The resolution states “racism and hate have no place in our schools or our society, and we must protect the Constitutional rights of every person who lives, works and learns in our community.”
A statement from the Virginia School Boards Association read aloud by Nelson County School Board Chair Janet Turner-Giles said school board members and division leaders are uniquely positioned to govern by example and that leaders entrusted “to care for our most precious resource” cannot rest until all students are treated equally.
“As an organization, the Virginia School Boards Association is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and has long led by example when it comes to equity,” Turner-Giles read from the statement.
“Do not underestimate the significance of this moment in time; see it in the larger context of educating all children,” she read from the statement.
Turner-Giles currently serves as president-elect for VSBA.
