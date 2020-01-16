As it opened the new year, the Nelson County School Board learned a projected dip in enrollment could mean bad news for the division’s budget.
During a preliminary overview of budget expectations for the upcoming fiscal year, as part of last Thursday night’s monthly meeting, division officials told the school board Nelson County Public Schools could be facing a shortage of about $860,000, a figure that incorporates a significant dip in revenue and increase in expenditures.
A very early version of the superintendent’s fiscal year 2020-2021 operational budget proposes an increase in expenditures of nearly $500,000 and also incorporates a projected loss in revenue of $360,000.
The revenue loss, according to Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Shannon Irvin, can be largely attributed to a projected dip in enrollment, which is based on birth rates and the graduation of the current senior class. The version of the budget presented during the meeting is based on an enrollment of 1,589 students in the division. Currently, 1,620 students attend the four Nelson County schools.
A year ago, as the division was planning for the current fiscal year, officials had based budget predictions on an enrollment of 1,712. Superintendent Martha Eagle explained the difference from that number to the current 1,589 figure of 123 students means a difference in more than $500,000 in per-pupil funding from the commonwealth.
“Had we not had the substantial loss in students, our budget would be looking pretty good,” Irvin said.
The biggest ticket item on the expenditures side of the budget is a projected $532,000 increase in salaries and benefits. The current budget proposes a 2% cost of living increase for staff and step increases (which are based on time working in the division). Other expenditure increases are expected for utilities ($93,000) and purchased services such as painting and paving ($65,000).
Those increases are offset somewhat by a decrease in the division’s payment ($182,000) to joint operations of the Piedmont Regional Education Program, of which Nelson is a member with several other divisions and which provides services to special-needs students.
Though there wasn’t much discussion on the budget because of its preliminary nature, East District representative George Cheape said the division needs to “batten down the hatches” when it comes to spending.
“We need to do everything we can to come back down to zero as far as increases,” he added.
As it currently stands, the schools’ total proposed operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year is about $28 million, an overall increase from last year’s budget of about 1.81%. The budget currently includes level funding of about $15 million from the county, though the school board has yet to discuss what exactly it will request from the county this year.
According to Eagle, the division hopes to present its budget to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors in March and finalize the budget in May.
One of the board’s newest members, Margaret Clair (Central District), encouraged her colleagues to, when the time comes to present a budget to supervisors, consider the idea it should present a budget of “need,” emphasizing the importance of education in the county.
The process in the coming months of getting funding from the county follows a contentious back-and-forth process in 2019. Then, the division asked for a $1.9 million increase in county funding and ultimately received an increase of $350,000. But in the process, the division took to social media to ask the public to lobby for more county funding, which resulted in droves of people flooding supervisors meetings.
The school board will hold a budget workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at in the NCHS alpha wing.
In other news:
The board’s newest members participated in their first official meeting last Thursday. Shannon Powell, the West District representative, takes over for David Parr, who stepped down from his position on the board last year to pursue election to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors. Powell ran unopposed in the November election. Clair now fills the Central District seat, vacated last year as a result of Dave Francis’ retirement from the board, after winning the November election as a write-in candidate. She previously served on the board from 2009 to 2013.
Additionally, after discussion and a unanimous vote, members of the board approved Cheape as the new vice chair, a move necessitated by Parr’s departure. Cheape will serve as the division’s delegate to the Virginia School Boards Association, while Clair will be the alternate delegate.
During her comments to the board, Eagle said the division still is working to get funds transferred from the county for some capital improvements, a process that has been ongoing since the funds were approved last year as part of the county’s fiscal year 2020 budget.
Supervisors approved almost $860,000 for capital improvement projects, but a large chunk of money has yet to be handed over because of a stipulation that requires the division to bring before the county for approval any projects to be paid for with that money.
So far, the division has used about $215,000 of the money for the purchase of two buses and two vans. The division now hopes to get approval for, and subsequently have funds transferred for, replacement of the track at Nelson County High School, which comes with a price tag of about $200,000. According to Irvin, the division needs to be able to schedule the work soon, before the contractor’s schedule fills up for the summer, when the work would take place.
Other plans for the money include partial bleacher replacement at Nelson Middle School ($8,000), a required local match (25%, or $16,000) for a security grant from the commonwealth for Tye River Elementary School, and a software control update for the division’s EBI Server and Controls ($170,000), which runs the division’s HVAC systems.
Also during the meeting, Eagle said all four schools in the division received donations that will be directed to the support of math or science. Tiger Fuels and Exxon Mobil donated $3,000 to be split among Tye River and Rockfish River elementary schools ($1,000 each) and the middle and high schools ($500 each). Additionally, Foster Fuels donated $500 to Tye River, to be used for the same purpose.
> The board unanimously approved the creation of a wrestling club at the high school, saying it is on board with offering another athletic opportunity for both boys and girls.
The creation of the club comes after a survey gauging student interest yielded positive responses. According to NCHS Principal Chris Sumner, 45 to 50 students indicated they would be interested in participating in wrestling.
The club should begin next year and will serve as a sort of trial period for the sport, which could extend to the following year. If participation remains high and things go as hoped, the division then could look at turning the club into a Virginia High School League sport.
