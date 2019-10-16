After more than two decades serving Nelson County, the founder of Lovingston Physical Therapy is retiring.
Cheri Boeckmann, PT, BS. Ed., sat at a round table next to the gym in Lovingston Physical Therapy last week, recalling her first steps to starting her own business. After graduating from school in 1985, Boeckmann worked at a clinic in Charlottesville. While driving to an appointment from her house in Nelson County like any other day, Boeckmann saw the client she was going to meet pass her and wave.
“This is silly, I thought,” Boeckmann said.
Instead of driving to Charlottesville every day and requiring her clients from Nelson to do the same, Boeckmann decided to fill the need for a physical therapy clinic in Nelson County and in 1997 started one in her home on Davis Creek.
“I knew if someone was going to have a clinic in the county I would kick myself if it wasn’t me,” Boeckmann said.
Boeckmann was able to get the equipment needed at a good price from an auction and sectioned off a part of her house on Davis Creek to start her livelihood.
“You just leap,” Boeckmann said.
Boeckmann had one patient one day and remembers growing her at-home clinic to eight patients. Boeckmann continued working from her home for the next four years, growing her business and serving the people of Nelson before moving into a building that was formerly a gun store and now is a residential home, and finally, into the Nelson Center in 2004 where LPT has been ever since.
“I was ready to get out of the house on Davis Creek,” Boeckmann said.
Boeckmann, along with Erica Stowe, PT, DPT; Nick Brantley, physical therapy assistant; and Tiffany Parmly, the office manager, have been running LPT together. Now, Boeckmann has sold her business to Laura Coleman, whom she’s known for 30 years. Coleman will be taking over LPT, now PT Plus of Lovington. Coleman owns five other physical therapy clinics, including PT Plus in Afton. Brantley, Stowe, and Parmly will continue to work for PT Plus of Lovingston.
“It’s been a good run. There are such wonderful people in Nelson County,” Boeckmann said.
The business is able to see 24 patients daily if need be, but Boeckmann said the number of clients depends on the season, with the spring and fall being busier than the winter and summer.
Boeckmann said she likes PT because she gets to know her patients well and can track progress over a long period of time.
“Unlike most medical fields, you get to hang out with with patients,” Boeckmann said. “What I love is knowing you can see the same person for a while, have a plan, follow steps, and track progression.”
Boeckmann, according to her staff, will be greatly missed.
“This isn’t just a big change for her, it’s a big change for the community,” Parmly said.
Parmly said Boeckman still has patients she began seeing 22 years ago, and has served generations of families. Parmly said she’s never worked for anyone better and everyone’s going to miss Boeckmann.
“[The patients] love Cheri. She’s one in a million,” Parmly said.
Brantley, who has been working with Boeckmann for the past 10 years, said he’s going to miss her sense of humor and the jokes and laughs they shared when working together.
“I think she’s the most dedicated person in the PT field,” Brantley said.
Boeckman said she’s looking forward to retirement, but is going to miss working with her staff in the Nelson Center and the people in the county.
“The staff is just fabulous. The people in Nelson are amazing. They’re kind, compassionate, and hard workers,” Boeckmann said.
