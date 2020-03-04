Nelson nonprofits net more than $82K in grants
The Nelson County Community Fund (NCCF) doled out $82,600 in grant funding to area nonprofits for the winter 2019 cycle.
Rural medical care, medication assistance and college preparation activities are among the services provided by nonprofits that received grant money from the fund, according to a news release.
The Blue Ridge Medical Center received grants for two of its programs: its Rural Health Outreach Program to continue “delivering preventive health and primary care services, as well as health education to low income, uninsured people” in the county, and its Medication Assistance Program to provide free or low-cost medications to people with chronic health conditions who otherwise cannot afford their medications, according to the release.
Grants also went to Project Discovery, a college preparation and scholarship program for Nelson County High School students; Nelson Kid Care, to support provision of supplemental weekend meals to qualifying students; the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen, to support educational opportunities and a “teacher wish list” of supplies; and Piedmont Habitat for Humanity, to support “minor exterior repairs for homeowner-occupied residences” in the county.
From staff reports
