Growing up in Arrington, Amanda “Mandy” Satterwhite enjoyed clogging, trout fishing and soaking in outdoor adventures with her younger brother, Jim.
In those days there were no smart phones, high-speed Internet, Facebook or the concept of a cyber world, said Satterwhite, who graduated from Nelson County High School in 1994. “I had no idea I would fall in the {cyber security} businees Satterwhite said.
She currently works for Novetta, a data analytics company in McLean, as vice president of the cyber defense and enablement (CDE) division where she leads a team comprised of advanced security researchers and software engineers who develop progressive and resilient tools and infrastructures in support of full-spectrum cyber missions.
Satterwhite, who was worked for the company three years and was promoted to her current position in January, said she has led CDE in successfully averaging 110% year over year revenue growth over the previous three years, winning four new contracts that total over $900 million in value.
A 1998 graduate of Va. Tech with a degree in management science with a concentration in Decision Support Systems, she started her career as a software developer and has risen through the ranks of federal government contracting, taking on increasing responsibility along the way, she said She was supporting the Department of Defense when the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks inspired her to move into the cyber security industry in support of national security missions.
“I’ve always been a strong patriot. I owe our country,” she said of the event’s effect on her nearly 20 years ago. “Being able to help our government customers predict when an adversary will attack is important to me.”
Working for large and small companies for the past 22 years, she said she helps Novetta as it specializes in meeting the full spectrum of cyber solutions. “We’re always creating new capabilities for our customers and national security missions.”
She was recently recognized in a Top 25 Cyber Executives for 2020 list published by WashingtonExec, online media, membership and events company. Satterwhite contributes much of her success to the support and encouragement of her parents, James “Ral” and Shirlyn.
“They always told me I could do anything I set my mind to and instilled the concepts of a strong work ethic and patriotism in both myself and my brother,” she said. “I also feel fortunate to have had so many loving and amazing teachers within the Nelson school system that sowed seeds for later success.”
Through staying attuned to the cyber threat landscape and investing in research, last year her division successfully transitioned multiple proof of concepts by leveraging commercial cloud and machine learning technologies into advanced cyber capabilities for national security customers, she said. Her team continues to focus on several new Internal Research and Development (IRAD) concepts, including advancing the intersection of cyber analytics and machine learning.
Satterwhite said growing up in Nelson was an awesome experience and she enjoys returning regularly to visit family.
“I had one of the best childhoods a child can have,” she said. “The people in the community are so supportive.”
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
