A Honor Roll
1st Quarter 2019
6th Grade: Hunter Branch, Jason Bryant, Jamison Craig, Jason Flynn, Kai Garcia-Lorincz, Marcus Graver, Meadow Moran, Madeline Morgan, Brayden Murphy, Ainlyn Nystrom, Lilly Perry, Aidan Piedra, Clair Price, Camden Ramsey, Taylor Rath, Hayden Smack, Colton Ward, Audrey Watts, Anna Wilkins
7th Grade: Elizabeth Armstrong, Lucy Braunstein, Avery Campbell, Matthew Castillo, Elizabeth Chaney, Emma Craig, Levi Edwards, Darion Flores, Maggie Gunter, Erin Hatfield, Hannah Hatfield, George Knight, Kevin Knight, Nathan Manthey, Rebecca Marden, Cadence Marrs, Christian Proctor, Cole Simpson, Emily Steele, Caleb Thompson, Jackson Winter
8th Grade: Malik Addison, Naomi Bartley, Adreanna Bibb, Kaleigh Critzer, Ashlyn Fiason, Ryan Gheen, Avery Hill, Ivy Johnson, Dakota Justus, Abigail Kidd, Charlotte Lacy, Jacob Lambert, Taylor McGann, Danica McGeehan, Lillian Morgan, Mariana Ortiz-Ortiz, Annelise Tabor, Kailan Truslow, Aidan Watson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.