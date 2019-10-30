A Honor Roll

1st Quarter 2019

6th Grade: Hunter Branch, Jason Bryant, Jamison Craig, Jason Flynn, Kai Garcia-Lorincz, Marcus Graver, Meadow Moran, Madeline Morgan, Brayden Murphy, Ainlyn Nystrom, Lilly Perry, Aidan Piedra, Clair Price, Camden Ramsey, Taylor Rath, Hayden Smack, Colton Ward, Audrey Watts, Anna Wilkins

7th Grade: Elizabeth Armstrong, Lucy Braunstein, Avery Campbell, Matthew Castillo, Elizabeth Chaney, Emma Craig, Levi Edwards, Darion Flores, Maggie Gunter, Erin Hatfield, Hannah Hatfield, George Knight, Kevin Knight, Nathan Manthey, Rebecca Marden, Cadence Marrs, Christian Proctor, Cole Simpson, Emily Steele, Caleb Thompson, Jackson Winter

8th Grade: Malik Addison, Naomi Bartley, Adreanna Bibb, Kaleigh Critzer, Ashlyn Fiason, Ryan Gheen, Avery Hill, Ivy Johnson, Dakota Justus, Abigail Kidd, Charlotte Lacy, Jacob Lambert, Taylor McGann, Danica McGeehan, Lillian Morgan, Mariana Ortiz-Ortiz, Annelise Tabor, Kailan Truslow, Aidan Watson

