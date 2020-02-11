Sisters Mary and Molly Ann were kenneled together most of their lives and surrendered to Nelson Animal Control.
They are female hound/lab (mixes), about 3 years old and Mary weighs 46 pounds. During their stay at Animal Control they got a little bit of “on leash” experience too.
With proper exercise and good diets, they will lose a few pounds and they need to. They are visibly happy now that they are out of their kennels and sharing play time in our yards. They are very clean in their room (indicating they will probably be easy to house train).
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
