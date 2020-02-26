Nelson dog of the week: Rusty

Rusty 

 Submitted

Rusty, an 18-month-old, 54-pound Labrador/Redbone Hound mix, is shy with new people at first (especially men). When we got him in August, he was quickly adopted but returned because he needs to have a home with a fenced yard.

His new family loved him very much, but since Rusty distrusts the act of being leashed up and isn’t a fan of being leash walked he would sometimes wander off their unfenced property and go exploring. Rusty must have a home with other dogs as they give him comfort! A securely fenced yard where he can run and play with other dogs would suit him best. Since he tends to be shy he also needs a home where he won’t have to interact with small children.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

