Nelson dog of the week: Darla

Our new darling ‘Darla’ is a total sweetheart with a very gentle soul. She arrived as a stray from the Nelson Animal Control department on Feb. 1. She appears to be a small black and tan hound (mix), about 6 years old and weighs approximately 35 pounds. Darla stands quietly in her run and is happy to have someone stop by and love on her. So far, she has not been dog-reactive at all — even when many of our dog residents sniff and kiss her nose through the fence.
