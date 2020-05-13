Nelson County graduation

Lee Luther Jr. captured this image of Nelson County High School's 2019 graduation ceremony, which he received an award for in the Virginia Press Association's 2019 award contest. 

 Photo by Lee Luther Jr./For the Nelson County Times

The Nelson County Times received 11 awards in the 2019 Virginia Press Association award contest.

The press association, which posted the awards online April 30, recognized strength in writing, photography, graphics, design and advertising published by newspapers across the state.

The Amherst New Era-Progress also received 10 awards, bringing the two weeklies with close connections in covering Amherst and Nelson counties to 21 combined awards.

Nelson County Times Awards:

» First Place

Lee Luther Jr., Feature photo

Lee Luther Jr., Pictorial photo

Lee Luther Jr., Sports Feature photo

Lee Luther Jr., Sports News photo

Erin Conway, Sports writing portfolio; Women’s softball league, canoe and kayak race and square dancing

» Second place

Staff, General Makeup page design

Lee Luther Jr., Personality portrait

Lee Luther Jr., Sports News photo

» Third place

Lee Luther Jr., General News photo

Lee Luther Jr., Sports Feature photo

Lee Luther Jr., Sports News photo

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments