The Nelson County Times received 11 awards in the 2019 Virginia Press Association award contest.
The press association, which posted the awards online April 30, recognized strength in writing, photography, graphics, design and advertising published by newspapers across the state.
The Amherst New Era-Progress also received 10 awards, bringing the two weeklies with close connections in covering Amherst and Nelson counties to 21 combined awards.
Nelson County Times Awards:
» First Place
Lee Luther Jr., Feature photo
Lee Luther Jr., Pictorial photo
Lee Luther Jr., Sports Feature photo
Lee Luther Jr., Sports News photo
Erin Conway, Sports writing portfolio; Women’s softball league, canoe and kayak race and square dancing
» Second place
Staff, General Makeup page design
Lee Luther Jr., Personality portrait
Lee Luther Jr., Sports News photo
» Third place
Lee Luther Jr., General News photo
Lee Luther Jr., Sports Feature photo
Lee Luther Jr., Sports News photo
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
