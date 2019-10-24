Nelson County sports briefs

The 2019 Nelson County Sports Hall of Fame celebrated this year’s inductees with its annual wards ceremony and banquet last Saturday at the high school.

On Friday night at halftime the Class of 2019 hall of famers were introduced. Inductees into the hall were Bill Bullock, Erwin Hill, Clinton Smith, Shelton Stevens, Charles Thompson, coach Larry Doffleymeyer and the 1988 Govs football team.

Nelson rec soccer scores

Division U10

Blue Ridge Medical Center- 0, Blue Mountain Brewery- 8

Torres Trucking- 0, Nelson Food Mart- 4

Division U15

Jason Harvey Trucking- 4, Galvez Painting & Landscaping, LLC- 0

Capler Homes- 5, The Well of Nelson- 1

