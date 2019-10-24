Nelson County sports briefs
Nelson County sports briefs
The 2019 Nelson County Sports Hall of Fame celebrated this year’s inductees with its annual wards ceremony and banquet last Saturday at the high school.
On Friday night at halftime the Class of 2019 hall of famers were introduced. Inductees into the hall were Bill Bullock, Erwin Hill, Clinton Smith, Shelton Stevens, Charles Thompson, coach Larry Doffleymeyer and the 1988 Govs football team.
Nelson rec soccer scores
Division U10
Blue Ridge Medical Center- 0, Blue Mountain Brewery- 8
Torres Trucking- 0, Nelson Food Mart- 4
Division U15
Jason Harvey Trucking- 4, Galvez Painting & Landscaping, LLC- 0
Capler Homes- 5, The Well of Nelson- 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.