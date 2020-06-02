May 9

Harassment, Rockfish Valley Highway.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, River Road; Follow up, Craigtown Road; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Roseland Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish School Lane; Scam, Gormes Drive; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Main Street; Phone call complaint, Phoenix Road; Summons service, Afton Mountain; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Highway; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Marietta Lane; Warrant service, Profitt Lane; Welfare check, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Highway; Building check, Thomas Nelson Highway; Prowler, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; three traffic stops

May 10

Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Mosbys Run; Suspicious activity, Rockfish School Lane; Welfare check, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Larceny, Rothwell Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Williamstown Road; two traffic stops

May 11

Building check, Tanbark Plaza; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Buena Vista; Larceny, Salem Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Commercial alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; four traffic stops

May 12

Building check, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; Welfare check, Micklem Lane; Follow up, Sunrise Drive; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; oAssist other agency, Tye River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Front Street; Unauthorized use, Meadowbrook Lane; Larceny, Emblys Gap; Indecent exposure, Main Street; Traffic accident, Docs Lane; Assist other agency, Tucson Lane; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Prowler, Tye River Road

May 13

Suspicious activity, Brownings Cove; Disorderly conduct, Clay Pool Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespassing, Tucker Spencer Trail; Problems with others, Adial Road; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Faber Road; Phone call complaint, Front Street; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Trespassing, Warner Lane; three traffic stops

May 14

Larceny, White Oak Drive; Larceny, Crawfords Climb; Larceny, White Oak Drive; Trespassing, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Norwood Road; 911 open line, Cove Mountain; Welfare check, Critzers Shop Road; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Building check, Main Street; Miscellaneous call, Avon Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Avon Road; Miscellaneous call, Front Street; Assist other agency, Adial Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Lowesville Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Residential alarm, Ennis Mountain Road; three traffic stops

May 15

Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Beech Grove; Breaking and entering, Taylors Store Loop; Welfare check, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Paloma Farm; 911 hang up, Ridge Drive; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Hunting Lodge Road; Trespassing, Gold Mine Lane; Warrant service, New Mount Lane; Warrant service, Variety Mills Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Main Street; Commercial alarm, Court Street; Transport, Complex; Transport, South Carolina; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Main Street; one traffic stop.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

