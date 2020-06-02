May 9
Harassment, Rockfish Valley Highway.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, River Road; Follow up, Craigtown Road; Follow up, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Roseland Road; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish School Lane; Scam, Gormes Drive; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Main Street; Phone call complaint, Phoenix Road; Summons service, Afton Mountain; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Highway; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Marietta Lane; Warrant service, Profitt Lane; Welfare check, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Highway; Building check, Thomas Nelson Highway; Prowler, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; three traffic stops
May 10
Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Mosbys Run; Suspicious activity, Rockfish School Lane; Welfare check, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Larceny, Rothwell Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Williamstown Road; two traffic stops
May 11
Building check, Tanbark Plaza; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Buena Vista; Larceny, Salem Road; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Commercial alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; four traffic stops
May 12
Building check, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Tye Brook Hwy.; Welfare check, Micklem Lane; Follow up, Sunrise Drive; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Montreal Lane; Phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; oAssist other agency, Tye River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Front Street; Unauthorized use, Meadowbrook Lane; Larceny, Emblys Gap; Indecent exposure, Main Street; Traffic accident, Docs Lane; Assist other agency, Tucson Lane; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Prowler, Tye River Road
May 13
Suspicious activity, Brownings Cove; Disorderly conduct, Clay Pool Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespassing, Tucker Spencer Trail; Problems with others, Adial Road; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Faber Road; Phone call complaint, Front Street; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Trespassing, Warner Lane; three traffic stops
May 14
Larceny, White Oak Drive; Larceny, Crawfords Climb; Larceny, White Oak Drive; Trespassing, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Norwood Road; 911 open line, Cove Mountain; Welfare check, Critzers Shop Road; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road; Building check, Main Street; Miscellaneous call, Avon Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Avon Road; Miscellaneous call, Front Street; Assist other agency, Adial Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Lowesville Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Residential alarm, Ennis Mountain Road; three traffic stops
May 15
Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Beech Grove; Breaking and entering, Taylors Store Loop; Welfare check, Beech Grove Road; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Paloma Farm; 911 hang up, Ridge Drive; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Hunting Lodge Road; Trespassing, Gold Mine Lane; Warrant service, New Mount Lane; Warrant service, Variety Mills Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Main Street; Commercial alarm, Court Street; Transport, Complex; Transport, South Carolina; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Main Street; one traffic stop.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.