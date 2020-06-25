May 30

Phone call complaint, Perkins Mill; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Cary Lane; Disabled vehicle, Davis Creek; Road hazard, Davis Creek; Noise violation, Cary Lane; Disabled vehicle, Riverview; Follow up, Lonesome Pine; Assist other agency, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Madison Heights; Disorderly conduct, Front Street; Traffic accident, James River Road; 911 hang up, James River Road; Disorderly conduct, Salem Road; Follow up, Amherst; Threats, Sherwood Forest; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Amherst; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Critzer Shop Road; one traffic stop;

May 31

Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Phoenix Road; Phone call complaint, Fredericksburg; Phone call complaint, Wells Lane; Disorderly conduct, Tanyard; Threats, Phoenix; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, S. Powells Island; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Breaking and entering, Carter Road; Walk in complaint, James River Road; Assist other agency, Quarry Hill; Summons service, Sherwood Forest; Walk in complaint, James River Road; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Hatties Lane; Noise violation, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Village Road; one traffic stop;

June 01

Disorderly conduct, Edgehill Way; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Creekview Lane; Follow up, Avon Road; Follow up, Little Stoney; Warrant service, Lowesville; Abandoned vehicle, Court St.; 911 hang up, Critzer Shop Road; Trespassing, Schuyler; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Gunter Hollow; Miscellaneous call, Taylor Creek; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Afton; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; three traffic stops;

June 02

Welfare check, Baker Lane; Threats, Lowesville; Residential alarm, Roseland; Welfare check, Micklem Lane; Hit and run, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Eades Lane; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Davis Creek; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Cove Valley; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; one traffic stop;

June 03

Assist other agency, Blue Ridge Parkway; Civil dispute, Phoenix Road; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, Dowdy Lane; Follow up, Pharsalia; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Scam, Whispering Pines; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Harvey Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Pauls Creek; Phone call complaint, Phoenix Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Mountain View; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; six traffic stops;

June 04

Vandalism, Afton; Disorderly conduct, High Point Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Oak Grove; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Variety Mills; Civil dispute, Bland Wade; Follow up, Diggs Mtn.; 911 hang up, Radford Lane; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Fraud, Diggs Mountain; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; six traffic stops;

June 05

Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Howardsville; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Phoenix Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Afton Circle; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Sunny Acres; Larceny, River View; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Sky Cliff Place; Phone call complaint, Variety Mills Road; Vandalism, Stagebridge Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Gunter Hollow; Transport, Complex; two traffic stops.

