May 16

Phone call complaint, Blundell Hollow; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Cedar Creek; Follow up, Sherwood Forest; Follow up, Salem Road; Trespassing, Schuyler; Summons service, Gold Mine Lane; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Harassment, Windchase Lane; Follow up, Orchard Road; Assist other agency, Critzer Shop Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Marietta Lane; five traffic stops.

May 17

Commercial alarm, Mosbys Run; Phone call complaint, Greenfield Road; 911 hang up, Fortune Lane; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist other agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Rockfish River Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Residential alarm, Pine Needles Lane; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Phone call complaint, Buck Creek; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Lock out service, Lowesville; Vandalism, Fort Griffin; Follow up, Horseshoe Road; Property damage, Horseshoe Road; Transport, Complex; Threats, Salem Road; two traffic stops.

May 18

Welfare check, Glass Hollow; Scam, High Peak; Disorderly conduct, Battery Hill; Building check, Variety Mills; Follow up, Pilot Mountain; Harassment, Norwood Road; Welfare check, Tye Brook Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Residential alarm, Glenthorne Loop; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Norwood; Building check, Fork Mountain; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Richmond Hwy.; two traffic stops.

May 19

Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Blue Ridge Parkway; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Lowesville Road; Suspicious activity, Pharsalia; Disorderly conduct, Front St.; Suspicious activity, Cow Hollow; Scam, Tye Brook Hwy.; Summons service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Rockfish River Road; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Welfare check, Walnut Grove.

May 20

Residential alarm, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; 911 hang up, Jones Creek; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Woodson Road; Fraud, Cabell Mountain; Phone call complaint, Lake Nelson Lane; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Sunrise Drive; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Summons service, Piney Hill; Suspicious activity, Miles Lane; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Scam, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Charlottesville; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Sonshine Lane; Follow up, Pine Hill Lane; Summons service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Paloma Farm; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Larceny, Pauls Creek; four traffic stops.

May 21

Drug violation, Phoenix Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Amherst; Transport, Courthouse Square; Drug violation, Courthouse Square; Residential alarm, Fork Mountain; Welfare check, Jones Overlook; Suspicious activity, Cannery Loop; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Norwood Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Roanoke; Larceny, Shipman; Disabled vehicle, Adial Road; Suspicious activity, Richmond Hwy.

May 22

Found items, Hunting Lodge Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Callohill Drive; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Breaking and entering, Toms Lane; Pursuit, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespassing, Taylor Creek; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Scam, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Reckless driving, Mann Lane; Assist other agency, Gold Mine Lane; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, River Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Harassment, Rockfish Crossing; Transport, Richmond City Jail; Phone call complaint, Chapel Hollow; Residential alarm, High Peak; Fraud, Laurel Road; Residential alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; two traffic stops.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’’s Office

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

