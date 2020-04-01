A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:

March 7: Miscellaneous call, Chapel Hollow; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Mayo Creek; Unauthorized use, Variety Mills; Assist other agency, River Road; 911 open line, Waterworks Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist other agency, Rockfish Gap; Assist other agency, Main Street; Fraud, Gladstone; Phone call complaint, Rodgers Lane; Phone call complaint, Laurel Road; Summons service, Micklem Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Norwood; Warrant service, Gold Mine Lane; Summons service, Apple Shed Lane; Commercial alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Laurel Road; Summons service, Lake Nelson Lane; 911 open line, Rockfish River Road; Summons service, Ridge Drive; Traffic accident, Roseland Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Gap; Disorderly conduct, Glass Hollow; five traffic stops

March 8: 911 open line, Taylor Creek; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Breaking and entering, Windy Acres; Suspicious activity, Tanbark Drive; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Breaking and entering, Beech Tree Lane; Road hazard, Afton Mountain; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Freshwater Cove; Problems with others, Union School Drive; Residential alarm, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Forgery, Union School Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Piedmont; Disabled vehicle, Montreal Lane; Unauthorized use, Piney River; Phone call complaint, Gladstone; 26 traffic stops

March 9: Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic accident, Dogwood Lane; Unauthorized use, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Stagebridge Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Morse Lane; Reckless driving, Lowesville; Reckless driving, Schuyler Road; Larceny, Mountain Road; Traffic control, Front Street; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Transport, Complex; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; DUI, Laurel Road; 13 traffic stops

March 10: Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Fort Griffin; Disorderly conduct, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Summons service, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish Gap; Lock out service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Welfare check, Freshwater Cove; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Residential alarm, Blundell Hollow; Lock out service, Parrish Lane; Civil dispute, Terry Lane; Breaking and entering, Miles Lane; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Summons service, Laurel Road; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; eight traffic stops

March 11: Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, River Road; Reckless driving, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Rockfish River Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Scam, Indian Branch; Threats, Jones Creek; Summons service, Lonesome Pine; Phone call complaint, Red Apple Orchard; Suspicious activity, Afton Mtn.; Welfare check, Freshwater Cove; Welfare check, Tucson Lane; Phone call complaint, Church Lane; Scam, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Scam, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, River Road; Larceny, Warminster Dr.; Welfare check, River Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Mountain Cove; Larceny, Warminster Drive; 911 hang up, Dowdy Lane; Traffic control, Tye River School zone; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; two traffic stops

March 12: Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, River Road; Traffic accident, Buck Creek; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thurston Lane; 911 hang up, Stagebridge Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Residential alarm, North Fork; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mountain; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Linden St.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Forgery, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Rainbow Drive; Phone call complaint, Laurel Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Problems with others, Front St.; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Cooperative Way; Warrant service, Salem Road; Fraud, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; one traffic stop

March 13: Traffic accident, James River Road; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Suspicious activity, Williamstown ; Suspicious activity, Sunset Drive; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Disorderly conduct, Rockfish River Road; Lost items, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Rogers Lane; Lock out service, Main St.; Disorderly conduct, Hatties Lane; Breaking and entering, S. Powells Island; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Gap; Suspicious activity, Thurston Lane; Suspicious activity, Hunting Lodge Road; Follow up, Cannery Loop; Breaking and entering, River Birch Lane; Attempted breaking and entering, Rock Spring Road; Trash complaint, Cedar Creek; Residential alarm, Blundell Hollow; Welfare check, Taylor Creek; Larceny, Tucson Lane; Scam, Ponton Lane; three traffic stops

 

March 14: Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Stagecoach; Transport, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Schuyler; Civil dispute, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Lowesville; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Lowesville; Phone call complaint, Taylor Creek; Breaking and entering, River Circle; Suspicious activity, James River Road; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square

March 15: Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Traffic accident, James River Road; Larceny, Marietta Lane; Phone call complaint, Front Street; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Threats, Callohill Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, East Branch Loop; *6 traffic stops; ;

March 16: Suspicious activity, James River Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Green Mtn. Road; Suspicious activity, Jennys Creek; Welfare check, Piney Hill; Follow up, Howardsville Tpk.; Follow up, The Pines Lane; Suspicious activity, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Johnson Hollow; Follow up, Salem Road; Scam, Piney Ridge; Follow up, Glade Road; Reckless driving, Critzer Shop Road; Summons service, Rockfish Crossing; 911 open line, Blue Ridge Pkway.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; one traffic stop

March 17: Phone call complaint, Afton Mtn.; Reckless driving, Roberts Ridge; Disorderly conduct, Lake Nelson Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Rockfish; Follow up, Rockfish School Lane; Phone call complaint, Nancys Drive; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Battery Hill; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Creekview Lane; Follow up, Nancys Drive; Disorderly conduct, Ridge Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Howardsville; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Motorcycle Run; Warrant service, Avon Road; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Phone call complaint, Union School; six traffic stops

March 18: Suspicious activity, Glade Road; 911 hang up, East Branch Loop; Noise violation, Schuyler; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; 911 hang up, Morse Lane; 911 hang up, Wells Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Assist other agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Scam, Lowesville; Commercial alarm, Front Street; 911 open line, Wintergreen; Assist other agency, Front Street; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Scam, Craigtown; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; 911 hang up, Old Ridge; Commercial alarm, Critzer Shop Road; one traffic stop

March 19: Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Trey Lane; Suspicious activity, Tucson Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Village Road; Miscellaneous call, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Miscellaneous call, Mosbys Run; Residential alarm, Blundell Hollow; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Hatties Lane; 911 hang up, Morse Lane; Follow up, James River Road; Welfare check, Farrar Lane; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish; one traffic stop

March 20: Traffic accident, Freshwater Cove; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Norwood; Lock out service, Allens Creek; Follow up, Tucson Lane; Phone call complaint, Roberts Ridge; Phone call complaint, Bridgeport; Phone call complaint, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Trash complaint, Cub Creek; Miscellaneous call, Gaines Hill; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Summons service, Ennis Mtn.; 911 hang up, Phoenix Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Village Road; Fraud, Wildwood; Fraud, Old Ridge; Suspicious activity, Cub Creek; 911 open line, Morse Lane; Trespassing, Ponderosa Lane; Phone call complaint, Tucson Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Morse Lane; Follow up, Coop Road; one traffic stop

