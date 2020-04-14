» March 21: Commercial alarm, Front St.; Transport, Complex; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Tye Brook Hwy.; Gas drive off, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rockfish Orchard Lane; Reckless driving, Beech Grove; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Commercial alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Road hazard, Piedmont Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Stonegate Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Williamsburg; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; 7 traffic stops;

» March 22: Disorderly conduct, James River Road; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; 911 hang up, Turkey Rdg.; Found items, Faber; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Tanbark Drive; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Taylor Creek; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Charlottesville; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops;

» March 23: Trespassing, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Civil dispute, Rockfish; Reckless driving, Cabell Road; Follow up, Tucson Lane; Miscellaneous call, Mann Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Jenkins Lane; Lock out service, Front St.; Phone call complaint, Coxs Creek; Found items, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespassing, Farrar Bridge; Phone call complaint, Cabell Road; Miscellaneous call, Midway Mills; Phone call complaint, Norwood; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Dick Woods Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.;

» March 24: Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Jessica Lane; Welfare check, Jonesboro; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Eagle Mountain; Phone call complaint, Roberts Ridge; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Threats, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Threats, Jones Creek; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Breaking and entering, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 1 traffic stop;

» March 25: Unauthorized use, Fletchers Level; Commercial alarm, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Assist other agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist other agency, Cub Creek; Assist other agency, Front St.; Summons service, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Woodson Lane; Phone call complaint, Sunny Acres; Follow up, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Mayo Creek; Summons service, Piney River; Phone call complaint, Jones Creek; Suspicious activity, Ashby Place; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Jones Creek; Trespassing, Little Lake;

» March 26: Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Found items, Tyras Court; Assist other agency, Laurel Road; Disorderly conduct, Truslows Lane; Summons service, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Berry Hill; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Freshwater Cove; Follow up, Laurel Road; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Reckless driving, Cabell Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Phone call complaint, Montreal Lane; Miscellaneous call, Norwood; Summons service, Durrett Town; Follow up, Cub Creek; Commercial alarm, Chapel Hollow;

» March 27: Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Shady Lane; 911 hang up, Mosbys Run; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; Problems with others, Towler Way; Phone call complaint, Ridge Drive; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Glass Hollow; Follow up, Freshwater Cove; Scam, Ashby Place; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Old Roberts Mtn. Road; Commercial alarm, Critzer Shop Road; 3 traffic stops;

» March 28: Suspicious activity, Main Street; Threats, Harpers Creek; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Reckless driving, N. Powells Island; 911 open line, Lake Nelson Lane; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, James River Road; Transport, Complex; Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Critzer Shop Road; Miscellaneous call, Front Street; Phone call complaint, James River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Stone Ridge ; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Davis Creek; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Tanbark Plaza; three traffic stops;

» March 29: Transport, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Shiloh Loop; Transport, Afton Mtn.; Miscellaneous call, Court St.; Trespassing, Old Roberts Mtn. Road; Disorderly conduct, Afton Mtn.; Trespassing, S. Powells Island Road; Phone call complaint, Jenkins Lane; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Trespassing, Schuyler; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Harpers Creek; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Threats, Harpers Creek; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, James River Road;

» March 30: Suspicious activity, James River Road; Residential alarm, Stonegate Lane; Suspicious activity, Twin Ridge; Welfare check, Glass Mountain ; Follow up, ; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Callohill Drive; Follow up, Mountain Cove; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Trespassing, Gobblers Glen; Warrant service, Lowesville; Follow up, Amherst;

» March 31: Larceny, Avon Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Front St.; Phone call complaint, Lowesville; Phone call complaint, Perkins Mill; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Phone call complaint, Harpers Creek; Phone call complaint, James River Road; Larceny, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Front St.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Hunting Lodge; Disorderly conduct, Harpers Creek; Building check, Variety Mills Road; two traffic stops;

» April 1: Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 911 hang up, Beech Tree Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Trespassing, Arrington; one traffic stop;

» April 2: Residential alarm, Fallings Springs; Suspicious activity, N. Powells Island ; Disorderly conduct, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Lowesville ; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Berry Hill; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Sleepy Hollow; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Glade Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, Courthouse Square; Commercial alarm, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Trespassing, Sherwood Forest; Suspicious activity, Avon Road; Commercial alarm, Rockfish School Lane; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Piney River;

» April 3: Pursuit, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Tye River Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Twin Poplars; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Piney River; Scam, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Adial Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Stage Road; Civil dispute, Phoenix Road; Miscellaneous call, Arrington; Welfare check, Wheelers Cove; Civil dispute, James River Road; Traffic accident, River Road; one traffic stop.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

