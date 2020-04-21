A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:April 4: Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Miscellaneous call, Piney River; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 911 open line, Waterworks Lane; Follow up, Phoenix Road; Vandalism, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Avon Road; Lock out service, James River Road; Transport, Complex; 911 open line, Taylor Creek; Phone call complaint, Ridge Drive; Transport, Complex; one traffic stop
April 5: Traffic accident, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Taylor Creek; Suspicious activity, Tye River Road; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Phoenix Road; Building check, Tanbark Plaza; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Main Street; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.
April 6: Building check, Baker Lane; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, James River Road; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Harassment, Faber; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Found items, Faber Road; Suspicious activity, Afton Mtn.; 911 open line, The Pines Lane; Reckless driving, Lake Nelson Lane; 911 open line, Rainbow Drive; Breaking and entering, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Nelmonte Lane; Building check, Main Street; Building check, Front St.; Suspicious activity, Mountain Road
April 7: Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Disorderly conduct, Allen Drive; Commercial alarm, Callohill Drive; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Spruce Creek; Building check, Piedmont Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Building check, Gladstone; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Wheelers Cove; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Found items, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Hunting Lodge Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, James River Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Front Street; Building check, Front Street; Building check, Front Street; Building check, Main Street; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.
April 8: Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Mountain Cove road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Allens Creek; Traffic accident, Afton Mtn. Road; Welfare check, Lodebar Est.; Disorderly conduct, Horseshoe Road; Disorderly conduct, Keys Church Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Appomattox; Found items, Little Stoney; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Lobo Lane; Phone call complaint, Clay Pool Road; Abandoned vehicle, Rock Creek; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Callohill Drive; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Truslows Lane; Road hazard, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Residential alarm, Brookside Lane; Commercial alarm, Williams Creek; Suspicious activity, Greenfield Drive; Suspicious activity, Grandmas Hill; Transport, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; five traffic stops
April 9: Disorderly conduct, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Green Lane; Road hazard, County Line; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Harmony Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Allens Creek; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Hiawatha Drive; Disorderly conduct, Piney River; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tanbark Drive; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Commercial alarm, Chapel Hollow; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Tye Brook Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Faber; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Tanbark Plaza; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Lowesville; Building check, Rockfish River Road
April 10: Building check, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Disorderly conduct, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Love Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Beech Grove Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Winery Lane; Traffic accident, James River Road; Building check, Afton Mtn.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Afton; Phone call complaint, Salem Road.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.