A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:April 4: Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Miscellaneous call, Piney River; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 911 open line, Waterworks Lane; Follow up, Phoenix Road; Vandalism, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Avon Road; Lock out service, James River Road; Transport, Complex; 911 open line, Taylor Creek; Phone call complaint, Ridge Drive; Transport, Complex; one traffic stop

April 5: Traffic accident, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Taylor Creek; Suspicious activity, Tye River Road; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Phoenix Road; Building check, Tanbark Plaza; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Main Street; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.

April 6: Building check, Baker Lane; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, James River Road; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Harassment, Faber; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Found items, Faber Road; Suspicious activity, Afton Mtn.; 911 open line, The Pines Lane; Reckless driving, Lake Nelson Lane; 911 open line, Rainbow Drive; Breaking and entering, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Civil dispute, Nelmonte Lane; Building check, Main Street; Building check, Front St.; Suspicious activity, Mountain Road

April 7: Warrant service, Phoenix Road; Disorderly conduct, Allen Drive; Commercial alarm, Callohill Drive; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Spruce Creek; Building check, Piedmont Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Building check, Gladstone; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Wheelers Cove; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Found items, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Hunting Lodge Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, James River Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Front Street; Building check, Front Street; Building check, Front Street; Building check, Main Street; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.

April 8: Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Mountain Cove road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Allens Creek; Traffic accident, Afton Mtn. Road; Welfare check, Lodebar Est.; Disorderly conduct, Horseshoe Road; Disorderly conduct, Keys Church Road; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Appomattox; Found items, Little Stoney; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Lobo Lane; Phone call complaint, Clay Pool Road; Abandoned vehicle, Rock Creek; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Callohill Drive; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Truslows Lane; Road hazard, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Residential alarm, Brookside Lane; Commercial alarm, Williams Creek; Suspicious activity, Greenfield Drive; Suspicious activity, Grandmas Hill; Transport, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; five traffic stops

April 9: Disorderly conduct, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Green Lane; Road hazard, County Line; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Harmony Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Allens Creek; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Hiawatha Drive; Disorderly conduct, Piney River; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tanbark Drive; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Commercial alarm, Chapel Hollow; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Tye Brook Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Faber; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Tanbark Plaza; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Building check, Lowesville; Building check, Rockfish River Road

April 10: Building check, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Disorderly conduct, Rockfish River Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Love Road; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Beech Grove Road; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Winery Lane; Traffic accident, James River Road; Building check, Afton Mtn.; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Afton; Phone call complaint, Salem Road.

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

