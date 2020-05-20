A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:April 25: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Adial Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Union School Drive; Vandalism, Union School Drive; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Found items, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Mountain View; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Front St.; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Prowler, River Road; Building check, Oak Ridge Road; one traffic stop

April 26: Lost items, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Found items, Nancys Drive; Warrant service, Piney Hill Lane; Suspicious activity, Glass Hollow; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Wilson Hill; Follow up, Mountain View; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Martins Lane; 911 open line, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Russell Way; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist motorist, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; one traffic stop

April 27: Building check, Mosbys Run; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Glass Hollow; Follow up, Love Road ; Welfare check, Love Road; Fraud, Beech Grove Road; Abandoned vehicle, Rhue Hollow; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Hunting Lodge Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Freshwater Cove; Warrant service, Dowdy Lane; Phone call complaint, Nellysford; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Farrar Bridge; Warrant service, Dowdy Lane; Follow up, Salem Road; Summons service, James River Road; two traffic stops

April 28: Disorderly conduct, Rodes Farm; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Commercial alarm, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Assist other agency, Front St.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Amherst; Phone call complaint, Stagecoach Road; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; one traffic stop

April 29: 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Church St.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Richmond Hwy.; Reckless driving, Wintergreen; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist motorist, River Road; Reckless driving, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Phone call complaint, Sleepy Hollow; Follow up, James River Road; Building check, Phoenix Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, New Mount; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Irish Road; Follow up, Front St.; Summons service, Docs Lane; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; one traffic stop

April 30: Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Residential alarm, Cannery Loop; Phone call complaint, Love Road; Disorderly conduct, Spruce Creek; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Threats, Main St.; Phone call complaint, Cow Hollow; Reckless driving, James River Road; Traffic accident, Findlay Gap; one traffic stop

May 1: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Tye River Road; Traffic accident, Afton Mtn.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Pine Needles Lane; Trespassing, Pharsalia; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Orchard Park; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Simpson Place; Road hazard, Rockfish School Lane; Found items, Pharsalia; Transport, Front Street; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; three traffic stops

May 2: Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Critzer Shop Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Glass Hollow; Traffic accident, Critzer Shop Road; Phone call complaint, James River Road; Disorderly conduct, Sleepy Hollow; Disabled vehicle, Naked Mountain; Property damage, Gold Mine Lane; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Mosbys Run; Vandalism, Montreal; Suspicious activity, Schuyler; Vandalism, Montreal; Phone call complaint, Afton Mtn.; Welfare check, Hager Lane; Phone call complaint, East Branch Loop; Vandalism, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Eagle Mtn.; three traffic stops

May 3: 911 hang up, Howardsville Tpk.; Building check, Variety Mills; Suspicious activity, Lake Nelson Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Commercial alarm, Chapel Hollow ; 911 hang up, James River Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, Gold Mine Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Gold Mine Lane; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Wilson Hill; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow; 911 hang up, Shipman; Summons service, Gold Mine Lane; Summons service, Fitchfield Lane; Phone call complaint, Fortune Cove; one traffic stop

May 4: Welfare check, Rockfish Gap; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Falling Rock Drive; Disorderly conduct, Riverfield Farm; Larceny, Adial Road; Warrant service, Fort Griffin; Suspicious activity, Battery Hill; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, South Powells Island Road; Lock out service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Trash complaint, Tan Yard Road; Assist other agency, Afton Mountain; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Rodes Farm

May 5: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Rose Mill; DUI, South Powells Island Road; Phone call complaint, Berry Hill; Welfare check, Riverside Drive; Welfare check, Hager Lane; Welfare check, Union School Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Arrington Road; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Rockfish School Lane; Welfare check, Phoenix Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square

May 6: Follow up, Profitt Lane; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Hit and run, Naked Mountain; Disorderly conduct, Irish Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Old Roberts Mtn.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Front St.; Welfare check, Hunting Lodge Road; Follow up, Gold Mine Lane; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Front St.; Breaking and entering, Grassy Ridge; Suspicious activity, Oak Ridge Road; Building check Variety Mills Road; one traffic stop

May 7: Transport, Complex; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Problems with others, Rock Creek Lane; Trash complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Courthouse Square; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Piney Hill; Miscellaneous call, Main St.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Variety Mills; Follow up, Gold Mine Lane; Welfare check, Freshwater Cove; Disorderly conduct, Montreal; Follow up, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Summons service, River Ridge; Harassment, Ridge Drive; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Middle River Regional Jail; four traffic stops

May 8: Reckless driving, Irish Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tyras Ct.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Roseland; Follow up, Roseland; Reckless driving, James River Road; Problems with others, Hatties Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Hatties Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Hatties Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Threats, Glass Hollow; Hit and run, Richmond Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Callohill Drive; 911 open line, Blundell Hollow; two traffic stops

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

