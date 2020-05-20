A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:April 25: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Adial Road; Disabled vehicle, River Road; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Union School Drive; Vandalism, Union School Drive; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Found items, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Mountain View; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Front St.; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Prowler, River Road; Building check, Oak Ridge Road; one traffic stop
April 26: Lost items, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Found items, Nancys Drive; Warrant service, Piney Hill Lane; Suspicious activity, Glass Hollow; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Wilson Hill; Follow up, Mountain View; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Martins Lane; 911 open line, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Russell Way; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist motorist, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; one traffic stop
April 27: Building check, Mosbys Run; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Glass Hollow; Follow up, Love Road ; Welfare check, Love Road; Fraud, Beech Grove Road; Abandoned vehicle, Rhue Hollow; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Hunting Lodge Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Freshwater Cove; Warrant service, Dowdy Lane; Phone call complaint, Nellysford; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Farrar Bridge; Warrant service, Dowdy Lane; Follow up, Salem Road; Summons service, James River Road; two traffic stops
April 28: Disorderly conduct, Rodes Farm; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Commercial alarm, Callohill Drive; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Assist other agency, Front St.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Amherst; Phone call complaint, Stagecoach Road; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; one traffic stop
April 29: 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Church St.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Richmond Hwy.; Reckless driving, Wintergreen; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Assist motorist, River Road; Reckless driving, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Phone call complaint, Sleepy Hollow; Follow up, James River Road; Building check, Phoenix Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, New Mount; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Irish Road; Follow up, Front St.; Summons service, Docs Lane; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; one traffic stop
April 30: Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Residential alarm, Cannery Loop; Phone call complaint, Love Road; Disorderly conduct, Spruce Creek; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Threats, Main St.; Phone call complaint, Cow Hollow; Reckless driving, James River Road; Traffic accident, Findlay Gap; one traffic stop
May 1: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Tye River Road; Traffic accident, Afton Mtn.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Pine Needles Lane; Trespassing, Pharsalia; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Orchard Park; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Simpson Place; Road hazard, Rockfish School Lane; Found items, Pharsalia; Transport, Front Street; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; three traffic stops
May 2: Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Critzer Shop Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Glass Hollow; Traffic accident, Critzer Shop Road; Phone call complaint, James River Road; Disorderly conduct, Sleepy Hollow; Disabled vehicle, Naked Mountain; Property damage, Gold Mine Lane; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Mosbys Run; Vandalism, Montreal; Suspicious activity, Schuyler; Vandalism, Montreal; Phone call complaint, Afton Mtn.; Welfare check, Hager Lane; Phone call complaint, East Branch Loop; Vandalism, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Eagle Mtn.; three traffic stops
May 3: 911 hang up, Howardsville Tpk.; Building check, Variety Mills; Suspicious activity, Lake Nelson Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Commercial alarm, Chapel Hollow ; 911 hang up, James River Road; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, Gold Mine Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Gold Mine Lane; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Wilson Hill; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow; 911 hang up, Shipman; Summons service, Gold Mine Lane; Summons service, Fitchfield Lane; Phone call complaint, Fortune Cove; one traffic stop
May 4: Welfare check, Rockfish Gap; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Falling Rock Drive; Disorderly conduct, Riverfield Farm; Larceny, Adial Road; Warrant service, Fort Griffin; Suspicious activity, Battery Hill; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, South Powells Island Road; Lock out service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Trash complaint, Tan Yard Road; Assist other agency, Afton Mountain; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Rodes Farm
May 5: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Rose Mill; DUI, South Powells Island Road; Phone call complaint, Berry Hill; Welfare check, Riverside Drive; Welfare check, Hager Lane; Welfare check, Union School Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Arrington Road; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Rockfish School Lane; Welfare check, Phoenix Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square
May 6: Follow up, Profitt Lane; Follow up, Hughes Lane; Hit and run, Naked Mountain; Disorderly conduct, Irish Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Old Roberts Mtn.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Front St.; Welfare check, Hunting Lodge Road; Follow up, Gold Mine Lane; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Front St.; Breaking and entering, Grassy Ridge; Suspicious activity, Oak Ridge Road; Building check Variety Mills Road; one traffic stop
May 7: Transport, Complex; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Problems with others, Rock Creek Lane; Trash complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Courthouse Square; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Piney Hill; Miscellaneous call, Main St.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Variety Mills; Follow up, Gold Mine Lane; Welfare check, Freshwater Cove; Disorderly conduct, Montreal; Follow up, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Summons service, River Ridge; Harassment, Ridge Drive; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Middle River Regional Jail; four traffic stops
May 8: Reckless driving, Irish Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Tyras Ct.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Roseland; Follow up, Roseland; Reckless driving, James River Road; Problems with others, Hatties Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Hatties Lane; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Hatties Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Courthouse Square; Threats, Glass Hollow; Hit and run, Richmond Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Callohill Drive; 911 open line, Blundell Hollow; two traffic stops
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.