A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:
April 11: Miscellaneous call, Cub Creek; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Front Street; Suspicious activity, Stage Road; 911 open line, Schuyler; Miscellaneous call, Quail Run; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Civil dispute, Tanbark Drive; Breaking and entering, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Breaking and entering, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Old Stage Road; Lock out service, Old Roberts Mtn. Road; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Docs Lane; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Main Street; one traffic stop
April 12: Suspicious activity, Buena Vista Drive; 911 hang up, East Branch Loop; Assist other agency, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Building check, Chapel Hollow; Found items, Gold Mine Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Findlay Mountain; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Brownings Cove; Traffic accident, Lake Nelson Lane; 911 hang up, Cove Mountain; Phone call complaint, Taylor Creek; Miscellaneous call, Adial Road
April 13: Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Tye Yard Road; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Arrington; Transport, Courthouse Square; Commercial alarm, Critzer Shop Road; three traffic stops
April 14: Suspicious activity, River Road; Building check, Main Street; Phone call complaint, Taylor Creek; Warrant service, Variety Mills Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Tye River Road; Fraud, Orchard Place; Welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Twin Ridge; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square ; Welfare check, Schuyler; Transport, Complex; Larceny, Keys Church; Building check, Lowesville; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; three traffic stops
April 15: Commercial alarm, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Phoenix Road; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist other agency, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Littering, Jackson Lane; Miscellaneous call, Indian Branch; Miscellaneous call, Avon Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, East Branch Loop; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Front St.; Building check, Callohill Drive; two traffic stops
April 16: Welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Mosbys Run; Follow up, Allens Creek; Phone call complaint, River View; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Variety Mills Road; Welfare check, Farrar Lane; Vandalism, Allens Creek; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Taylor Creek; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Elkwood Drive; Attempted breaking and entering, Squirrel Tree Lane; Transport, Complex; one traffic stop
April 17: Suspicious activity, River Road; Road hazard, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Glade Road; Road hazard, Tiffany Lane; Disorderly conduct, Irish Road; Phone call complaint, James River Road; Disorderly conduct, Callohill Drive; Commercial alarm, Critzer Shop Road; Lock out service, Ryan Circle; Assist other agency, Fairway Woods; Phone call complaint, Taylor Creek; Warrant service, Sleepy Hollow; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Roseland; Larceny, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Orchard Park; Traffic accident, Laurel Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
