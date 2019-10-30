September 28: Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, River Road; 911 open line, Mosbys Run; Traffic accident, Jennys Creek; Suspicious activity, Lobo Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Robertson Lane; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; two traffic stops.

September 29: Civil dispute, Gold Mine; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Walkers Mountain; Disorderly conduct, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Mosbys Run; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Walkers Mountain; 911 hang up, Phoenix Road; 911 hang up, Howardsville; Disorderly conduct, Adial Road; 911 open line, Grassy Ridge; Follow up, Avon Road; 911 open line, Beech Grove; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; one traffic stop.

September 30: Commercial alarm, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Ridge Drive; Miscellaneous call, Sunrise Drive; Trespassing, Helena Lane; Welfare check, Grove Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Salem Road; Disabled vehicle, Chapel Hollow; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Afton Mtn.; 911 hang up, Salem Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Delfosse Winery Lane; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Walkers Mountain; Miscellaneous call, Chapel Hollow; 25 traffic stops.

October 1: Phone call complaint, Callohill Drive; DUI, Front Street; Disorderly conduct, Lake Nelson Lane; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Nancys Drive; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Beech Grove; Property damage, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Vandalism, Glenthorne Loop; Welfare check, Sunny Acres; 911 hang up, Gunter Hollow; Miscellaneous call, Stephanie Lane; Follow up, High Point; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Vandalism, Zinks Mill School Road; Follow up, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Rockfish River Road; Residential alarm, Morse Lane; Civil Dispute, Buck Creek; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Residential alarm, Lowesville; eight traffic stops

October 2: Disorderly conduct, Harvey Road; Suspicious activity, Stagebridge; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rhue Hollow; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, Taylor Creek; Civil Dispute, Front S.; 911 hang up, Gunter Hollow; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lost items, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Cedar Creek; Scam, Variety Mills Road; Suspicious activity, Diggs Mtn.; Commercial alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Callohill Drive; Transport, Complex; Transport, Complex; two traffic stops

October 3: Follow up, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Church Lane; Traffic accident, Piedmont; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish River Road; Drug violation, Carter Road; Phone call complaint, Tanbark Plaza; Transport, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Adial Road; Phone call complaint, Irish Road; Suspicious activity, Mountain View; Miscellaneous call, Shiloh Loop; Miscellaneous call, Mosby Lane; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Wanted person, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Residential alarm, Berry Hill; Welfare check, Salem Road; Transport, Campbell County; Commercial alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.

October 4: Disabled vehicle, Deer Run; Problems with others, Adial Road; Warrant service, Avon Road; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Suspicious activity, Hubbards Hill; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Buffalo Station; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, River Road; Assist other agency, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Fraud, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Salem Road; Transport, Complex; Transport, Complex; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; two traffic stops

October 5: 911 hang up, Fern Circle; Suspicious activity, Creekview; Transport, Complex; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; 911 open line, Critzer Shop; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Avondale; Larceny, Tanyard Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Avon Road, Follow up, Courthouse Square; Civil dispute, Tanbark Drive; Abandoned vehicle, Duncan Hollow; Suspicious activity, Edgehill Way; Shoplifting, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Avon Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Breaking and entering, Rockfish GapTpk.; Reckless driving, Front St.; Warrant service, Hughes Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Court St.; Summons Service, Front St.; 911 open line, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Main St.; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Lock out service, Pharsalia; Transport, Courthouse; quare; Welfare check, Allens Creek; Warrant service, May Apple Lane; Warrant service, Durrett Town; Commercial alarm, Cooperative Way; Warrant service, Barn Hill Lane; Warrant service, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Ball Mountain; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, James River Road; one traffic stop.

October 6: Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Crossing; Residential alarm, Lowesville; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Reckless driving, Richmond Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Paloma Farm; Phone call complaint, Durrett Town; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Williamstown; six traffic stops.

October 7: Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Phone call complaint, Coxs Creek; Welfare check, Fork Mountain; Suspicious activity, Cedar Creek; Transport, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Coxs Creek; Phone call complaint, Salem Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Adial Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Coxs Creek; Suspicious activity, Pine Trail; Miscellaneous call, Irish Road; Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Drumheller Orchard Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Scam, Phoenix Road; Road hazard, Court St.; Found items, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Fern Cir.; six traffic stops.

October 8: Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Roseland; Phone call complaint, Court St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, Walkers Mtn.; DUI, North Fork; Phone call complaint, Batesville Road; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Mountain Road; Larceny, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Court St.; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Commercial alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Salem Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Three Ridges; Traffic accident, Norwood; Larceny, Stoney Creek; one traffic stop.

October 9: Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; traffic accident, Afton Market; Suspicious activity, Phoenix Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Nelson Ave; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; Welfare check, Davis Creek; Scam, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Graywinds; Welfare check, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, Rock Creek; Disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Lock out service, Variety Mills Road; Disorderly conduct, Centenary; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, North Fork; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, Harlow Lane; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Staunton; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Rockfish River Road; Lock out service, Rockfish School Lane; Phone call complaint, Naked Mountain; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Helena Lane; Residential alarm, Lowesville; Traffic accident, Salem Road; Phone call complaint, Raleigh PD; six traffic stops.

October 10: Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Durrett Town; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Sleepy Hollow; Follow up, Stonegate; 911 hang up, Lonesome Pine; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Salem Road; Warrant service, Rockfish River Road; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Follow up, Sleepy Hollow; Problems with others, Carter Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; six traffic stops.

October 11: Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Disabled vehicle, Callohill Drive; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Creekside Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Residential alarm, Pine Trl.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Front St.; 911 open line, Diggs Mtn.; Traffic accident, River Road; Phone call complaint, Cabell Road; Civil dispute, Greenfield; Disorderly conduct, Quail Run; Lock out service, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rockfish Gap Tpk.; Welfare check, Old Turnpike; Transport, Complex; six traffic stops.

Get weekly Nelson County news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments