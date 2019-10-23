September 24: Reckless driving, River Road; property damage, James River Road; suspicious activity, Roseland; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; follow up, Mann Lane; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Mosby Lane; transport, Courthouse Square; road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; vandalism, Mickens Road; miscellaneous call, Mosby Lane; road hazard, Tye Brook Hwy.; traffic accident, Colleen; phone call complaint, River Lane; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Complex; transport, Courthouse Square; 10 traffic stops.

September 25: Summons service, Callohill Drive; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; assist motorist, Fortune Lane; residential alarm, Lowesville; follow up, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; assist other agency, Patrick Henry Hwy.; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; follow up, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; scam, Emblys Gap; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; welfare check, Paloma Farm; assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; disabled vehicle, River Road; traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 7 traffic stops.

September 26: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Pine Trl.; phone call complaint, Rhue Hollow; summons service, Mayswood Lane; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; warrant service, Toms Lane; follow up, Shannon Farm; residential alarm, Lowesville; suspicious activity, Shannon Farm; transport, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Variety Mills Road; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; suspicious activity, Woodson Road; fraud, Joshua Lane; warrant service, Courthouse Square; follow up, Courthouse Square; vandalism, Variety Mills Road; traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; disorderly conduct, Ridge St.; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 11 traffic stops.

September 27: Suspicious activity, Davis Creek; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; suspicious activity, Norwood Road; trespassing, Schuyler; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; problems with others, Pine Needles Lane; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; assist motorist, Greenfield Road; follow up, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; commercial alarm, Rockfish Gap; transport, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; follow up, Shannon Farm; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; traffic accident, Brownings Cove; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; suspicious activity, Pauls Creek; 2 traffic stops.

