A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:
March 7: Miscellaneous call, Chapel Hollow; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Mayo Creek; Unauthorized use, Variety Mills; Assist other agency, River Road; 911 open line, Waterworks Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist other agency, Rockfish Gap; Assist other agency, Main Street; Fraud, Gladstone; Phone call complaint, Rodgers Lane; Phone call complaint, Laurel Road; Summons service, Micklem Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Norwood; Warrant service, Gold Mine Lane; Summons service, Apple Shed Lane; Commercial alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Laurel Road; Summons service, Lake Nelson Lane; 911 open line, Rockfish River Road; Summons service, Ridge Drive; Traffic accident, Roseland Road; Traffic accident, Rockfish Gap; Disorderly conduct, Glass Hollow; five traffic stops
March 8: 911 open line, Taylor Creek; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Breaking and entering, Windy Acres; Suspicious activity, Tanbark Drive; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Breaking and entering, Beech Tree Lane; Road hazard, Afton Mountain; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Freshwater Cove; Problems with others, Union School Drive; Residential alarm, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Forgery, Union School Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Piedmont; Disabled vehicle, Montreal Lane; Unauthorized use, Piney River; Phone call complaint, Gladstone; 26 traffic stops
March 9: Traffic accident, Tye Brook Hwy.; Traffic accident, Dogwood Lane; Unauthorized use, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Stagebridge Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Morse Lane; Reckless driving, Lowesville; Reckless driving, Schuyler Road; Larceny, Mountain Road; Traffic control, Front Street; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Transport, Complex; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; DUI, Laurel Road; 13 traffic stops
March 10: Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Fort Griffin; Disorderly conduct, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Summons service, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Rockfish Gap; Lock out service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Welfare check, Freshwater Cove; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Residential alarm, Blundell Hollow; Lock out service, Parrish Lane; Civil dispute, Terry Lane; Breaking and entering, Miles Lane; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Summons service, Laurel Road; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; eight traffic stops
March 11: Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, River Road; Reckless driving, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Rockfish River Road; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Scam, Indian Branch; Threats, Jones Creek; Summons service, Lonesome Pine; Phone call complaint, Red Apple Orchard; Suspicious activity, Afton Mtn.; Welfare check, Freshwater Cove; Welfare check, Tucson Lane; Phone call complaint, Church Lane; Scam, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Scam, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, River Road; Larceny, Warminster Dr.; Welfare check, River Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Mountain Cove; Larceny, Warminster Drive; 911 hang up, Dowdy Lane; Traffic control, Tye River School zone; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; two traffic stops
March 12: Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, River Road; Traffic accident, Buck Creek; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thurston Lane; 911 hang up, Stagebridge Road; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Residential alarm, North Fork; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Afton Mountain; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Linden St.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Forgery, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Rainbow Drive; Phone call complaint, Laurel Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Problems with others, Front St.; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Cooperative Way; Warrant service, Salem Road; Fraud, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; one traffic stop
March 13: Traffic accident, James River Road; Welfare check, Ridge Drive; Suspicious activity, Williamstown ; Suspicious activity, Sunset Drive; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Disorderly conduct, Rockfish River Road; Lost items, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Rogers Lane; Lock out service, Main St.; Disorderly conduct, Hatties Lane; Breaking and entering, S. Powells Island; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Gap; Suspicious activity, Thurston Lane; Suspicious activity, Hunting Lodge Road; Follow up, Cannery Loop; Breaking and entering, River Birch Lane; Attempted breaking and entering, Rock Spring Road; Trash complaint, Cedar Creek; Residential alarm, Blundell Hollow; Welfare check, Taylor Creek; Larceny, Tucson Lane; Scam, Ponton Lane; three traffic stops
