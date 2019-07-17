June 22: Commercial alarm, Tanbark Plaza; assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy; 911 open line, Courthouse Square; found items, Courthouse Square; building check, Rockfish River; follow-Up, Taylors Creek; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; follow-up, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy; problem with others, Taylor Creek; follow-up, Courthouse Square; funeral traffic, Front St.; commercial alarm, Critzer Shop; larceny, Union School; commercial alarm, Front St.; miscellaneous, Cub Creek; traffic stops, 6.
June 23: Investigate suspicious person, Grapelawn/Thomas Nelson Hwy.; residential alarm, Megan Ln.; lock-out service, Callohill Drive; investigate suspicious vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; threats, Old 13; drunk in public, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; trespassing, Schuyler; traffic accident, Twin Poplars; welfare check, Green Creek; miscellaneous, Courthouse Square; extra patrol, Appleberry Mountain; civil dispute, Walkers Mountain; reckless driving, Appleberry Mountain; traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy; traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; intoxicated driver, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; building check, Cooperative Way; building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy; building check, Ashley’s Market; traffic stops, 3.
June 24: Residential alarm, Phoenix Road; traffic accident, River Road; commercial alarm, Front St.; follow-up, Old Stoney Creek; 911 open line, Mountain Cove; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; scam, James River Road; transport, Complex; walk-in complaint, Courthouse Square; summons service, Rodgers Lane; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; information only, Adial; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; fraud, Florida; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up; phone call complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; warrant service, Norwood; 911 hang up; summons service, Lake Nelson Lane; summons service, Rodgers Lane; transport, Complex; found items, Courthouse Square; lock out service, Front St.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; residential alarm, Starvale; miscellaneous, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; noise violation, Walkers Mountain; building check, Afton Mountain; investigate suspicious Vehicle, Union Hill; commercial alarm, Mosby’s Run; civil dispute, Union Hill; commercial alarm, Front St.; investigate suspicious person, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; traffic stops, 3.
June 25: Commercial alarm, Tanbark Plaza; phone call complaint, Schuyler; shots fired, Findlay Mountain; pursuit, Avon; transport, Complex; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Gunter Hollow; transport, Blue Ridge Regional Jail; welfare Check, Buffalo Mines; 911 hang up, Rockfish Valley Hwy; suspicious activity, Davis Creek; warrant service, Courthouse Square; walk-in, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; traffic accident, Courthouse Square; transport, Complex; summons service, James River Road; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; funeral traffic, Tye Brook Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; warrant service, Tanbark Plaza; problem with others, Courthouse Square; commercial alarm, Chapel Hollow; transport, Rockbridge Jail; transport, Complex; investigate suspicious person, Adial; commercial alarm, Williams Creek; traffic stops, 6.
June 26: 911 Hang Up, Courthouse Square; animal complaint, Rockfish Gap; phone call complaint, Adial; information only, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; commercial alarm, Eades Lane; 911 open line, The Pines; building check, Irish Creek Road; building check, Royal Oaks Lane; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; investigate suspicious person, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; larceny, Roberts Mountain; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Courhouse Square; phone call complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; information only, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; commercial alarm, Tanbark Plaza; transport, Piedmont Regional Jail; transport, Complex; traffic stops, 9.
June 27: Disabled Vehicle, Davis Creek; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; walk-in, Courthouse Square; animal complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; warrant service, Eades Lane; shoplifting, Main St.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; follow-up, Courthouse Square; transport, Complex; animal complaint, Clay Pool; lock-out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; follow-up, Courthouse Square; suspicious activity, Truslows; investigation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; follow-up, Rockfish River Road; trespassing, Schuyler; follow-up, Monocan Dr.; follow-up, Pharsalia; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; warrant service, Rockfish River Road; follow-up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; warrant service, Wright Lane; public service call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; fraud, James River Road; traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; assist other agency, Crawfords Climb; transport, Albemarle Regional Jail; traffic stops, 20.
June 28: Information Only, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; reckless driving, Critzer Shop; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; information only, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; noise violation, Lake Nelson Lane; road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Lake Nelson Lane; trees down, River Road; traffic accident, Davis Creek; funeral traffic, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Gormes Drive; fraud, Courthouse Square; assist other agency, Red Cross; phone call complaint, Patrick Henry Hwy.; residential alarm, Avon; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; lock out service, Callohill Drive; welfare check, Norwood; information only, Courthouse Square; gas drive off, Thomas Nelson Hwy; found items, Courthouse Square; welfare check, Cannery Loop; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; follow-up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; information only, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Buffalo Mines; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; follow-up, Greenfield; phone call complaint, Greenfield; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Cannery Loop; traffic stops, 18.
June 29: Phone call complaint, Rodgers Lane; phone call complaint, Courthouse square; transport, Complex; Commercial alarm, Tanbark Plaza; welfare check, Blue Ridge Pkwy; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; pursuit, Thomas Nelson Hwy; follow up, Courthouse Square; transport, complex; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy; 911 open line, River Road; residential alarm, Phoenix Road; DUI, River Road; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; trespassing, Schuyler Road; 911 hang up, Adial Road; commercial alarm, Chapel Hollow; welfare check, Ridge Drive; gas drive off, Rockfish Valley Hwy; 911 hang up, Gormes Drive; miscellaneous call, Greenfield Drive; 911 hang up, Allen Drive; commercial alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy; miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; 23 traffic stops.
June 30: Follow up, Union Hill Drive; traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy; traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy; trespassing, Schuyler Road; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy; traffic accident, Callohill Drive; follow up, Davis Creek Lane; follow up, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; follow up, Gormes Drive; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy; welfare check, Front St; 911 open line, Ridge Drive; Vandalism, St. James Church Road; found items, Green Creek Road; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; vandalism, River Ridge Lane; commercial alarm, Critzer Shop Road; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy; 9 traffic stops.
July 1: Suspicious person, Thomas Nelson Hwy; disabled vehicle, River Road; suspicious vehicle, Russell Way; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, River Trails; trespassing, Rockfish Valley Hwy; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy; problem with others, Jefferson Lane; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy; Animal complaint, Clay Pool Road; identity theft, Crawfords View; transport, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap Tpk; Transport, Courthouse Square; warrant service, Paloma Farm; follow up, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; follow up, Front St.; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy; residential alarm, Front St.; civil dispute, Afton Mountain; warrant service, Norwood Road; transport, Courthouse Square; warrant service, Tye River Road; disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; reckless driving, River Road; 4 traffic stops.
July 2: Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy; disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Union Hill Drive; disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy; animal complaint, Rose Mill Road; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Rockfish Valley Hwy; lock out service, Crabtree Falls Hwy; transport, Complex; phone call complaint, Laurel Road; warrant service, Three Sisters Lane; phone call complaint, Buffalo Mines; transport, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 5 traffic stops.
July 3: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy; follow up, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy; 911 open line, Lodebar Est; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; residential alarm, Walkers Mtn; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; transport, Complex; scam, Courthouse Square; larceny, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; follow up, Front St.; 911 open line, James River Road; abandoned vehicle, Lake Nelson Lane; miscellaneous call, Woodson Lane; transport, Complex; transport, Complex; 10 traffic stops.
July 4: DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy; warrant service, Hiawatha Dr; fireworks Violation, Maple Lane; disorder, Sunny Acres; disorder, Salem Road; miscellaneous call, Front St.; DUI, River Road; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; shots Fired, Church St.; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy; threats, Farrar Bridge; trespassing, Schuyler Road; problems with others, Farrar Bridge; transport, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Nellysford; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; DUI, Ridge St.; trespassing, Rockfish Valley Hwy; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; disorder, Farrar Bridge; noise violation, Patrick Henry Hwy; assist other agency, Bryant Shed; suspicious activity, Tidbit Trl; phone call complaint, Buffalo Station; welfare check, James River Road; 3 traffic stops.
July 5: Lock out service, Greenfield Road; miscellaneous call, Ridge Lane; reckless driving, Rose Mill Road; noise violation, Sunset Drive; disabled vehicle, Laurel Road; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy; welfare check, Front St.; phone call complaint, Davis Creek Lane; problems with others, Union School Drive; Suspicious person, Rocky Road; suspicious person, Front St.; phone call complaint, Union Hill Drive; disabled vehicle, Lookaway Hills; lock out service, Callohill Drive; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; trespassing, Quarry; suspicious person, Rives Lane; reckless driving, Sleepy Hollow Road; commercial alarm, Davis Creek; follow up, Front St.; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; problems with others, Sunny Acres; follow up, Courthouse Square; follow up, Courthouse Square; follow up, Phoenix Road; follow up, Track Lane; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy; phone call complaint, Phoenix Road; 911 hang up, Pine Trl.; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; disabled vehicle, Davis Creek Lane; transport, Complex; 6 traffic stops.
Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office