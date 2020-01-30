Here is a look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 4: Miscellaneous call, Cabell Road; Traffic accident, Emblys Gap; Phone call complaint, Woodson Road; 911 hang up, Montreal Lane; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Miscellaneous call, Woodson Road; Welfare check, Durrett Town; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Montreal Lane; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; four traffic stops

Jan. 5: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Baker Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy; Reckless driving, Little Mountain; Property damage, Cow Hollow; 911 hang up, Gunter Hollow; Miscellaneous call, Eagle Mountain; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; 911 hang up, Horseshoe Road; Problems with others, Morse Lane; Commercial alarm, Front St.; Residential alarm, Brookside; Suspicious activity, Adial Road; three traffic stops

Jan. 6: Follow up, Ridge Drive; Commercial alarm, Main St.; 911 hang up, Pharsalia; Warrant service, Beech Tree; Summons service, Jefferson Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Summons service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Complex; Phone call complaint, Norwood; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Brents Mountain; Transport, Complex; Transport, Chesterfield; Assist other agency, Adial Road; 911 open line, Taylor Creek; eight traffic stops

Jan. 7: Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Investigation, Main St.; Assist other agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Follow up, Main St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, Stagebridge Road; Traffic accident, Taylor Creek; Traffic accident, Gold Mine; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Disabled vehicle, Sunrise Drive; Vandalism, Tye River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Beech Grove Road; 911 hang up, Brown Hollow; Vandalism, Tye River Road; Vandalism, Tye River Road; Vandalism, Tye River Road; Vandalism, Tye River Road; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Commercial alarm, Main St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; two traffic stops

Jan. 8: Disabled vehicle, Variety Mills Road; Lock out service, Mountain Inn; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, River Road; Phone call complaint, Front St.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Falls Lane; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Residential alarm, Brookside Lane; Follow up, Ridge Drive; Traffic accident, Tye River Road; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Horseshoe Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, James River Road; Problems with others, Beech Grove Road; Phone call complaint, Horseshoe Road; one traffic stop

Jan. 9: Threats, Wheelers cove; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Lotties Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Grassy Ridge; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Harlow Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Breaking and entering, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Horseshoe Mountain; Disorderly conduct, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Jones Creek; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; two traffic stops

Jan. 10: Phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Clay Pool; Traffic accident, Lincoln Lane; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Greenfield Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Jennys Creek; Suspicious activity, Afton; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Warrant service, Horseshoe Mountain; 911 hang up, Taylor Creek; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Falls Lane; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Whippoorwill Lane; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Greenfield Road; 15 traffic stops

Jan. 11: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Laurel Road; 911 open line, Hedge Lane; Welfare check, St. James Church Road; Traffic accident, Woodson Road; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Traffic accident, Mosbys Run; Welfare check, Front St.; 911 hang up, Grassy Ridge; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Cow Hollow; Problems with others, St. James Church Road; Welfare check, Afton Mountain; Welfare check, Crystal Lane; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Allens Creek; Residential alarm, Laurel Road; Transport, Complex; Problems with others, Anderson Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 10 traffic stops

Jan. 12: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Paloma Farm; Unauthorized use, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Residential alarm, Sunset Drive; Warrant service, Greenberry Drive; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Crystal Lane; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Pharsalia; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Clay Pool; Commercial alarm, Main St.; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Lotties Lane; three traffic stops

Jan. 13: Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Scam, James River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Harmony Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Piney River; Trespassing, Turner Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Threats, Sunrise Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Front St.; Traffic accident, Rt. 151; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.

Jan. 14: Residential alarm, Laurel Road; Follow up, Lotties Lane; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Afton; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Gold Mine; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Arrington Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; seven traffic stops

Jan. 15: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Glade Road; Larceny, Main St.; Suspicious activity, Tye River Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Threats, Durrett Town Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Civil dispute, Pines Lane; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; 24 traffic stops

Jan. 16: Suspicious activity, Faber Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Woodson Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Disorderly conduct, Spruce Creek; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Gunter Hollow; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Summons service, Paloma Farm; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Tye River School zone; Warrant service, Salem Road; Traffic accident, River Road; two traffic stops

Jan. 17: Transport, Complex; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap ; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Ponton Lane; Suspicious activity, Mountain View ; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, October Lane; Phone call complaint, Harmony Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Breaking and entering, Hiawatha Drive; Miscellaneous call, Cabell Road; Warrant service, Harmony Lane; Phone call complaint, Jones Creek; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Scam, Windy Acres; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Charlottesville; Summons service, Afton Mountain; Welfare check, Creekview Lane; Summons service, Greenberry Drive; Summons service, Paloma Farm; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Mosbys Run; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; two traffic stops

Source: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

Load comments