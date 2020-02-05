A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:
Jan. 11: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Laurel Road; 911 open line, Hedge Lane; Welfare check, St. James Church Road; Traffic accident, Woodson Road; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Traffic accident, Mosbys Run; Welfare check, Front St.; 911 hang up, Grassy Ridge; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Cow Hollow; Problems with others, St. James Church Road; Welfare check, Afton Mountain; Welfare check, Crystal Lane; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Allens Creek; Residential alarm, Laurel Road; Transport, Complex; Problems with others, Anderson Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 10 traffic stops
Jan. 12: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Paloma Farm; Unauthorized use, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Residential alarm, Sunset Drive; Warrant service, Greenberry Drive; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Crystal Lane; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Pharsalia; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Clay Pool; Commercial alarm, Main St.; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Lotties Lane; three traffic stops
Jan. 13: Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Scam, James River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Harmony Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Piney River; Trespassing, Turner Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Threats, Sunrise Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Front St.; Traffic accident, Rt. 151; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.
Jan. 14: Residential alarm, Laurel Road; Follow up, Lotties Lane; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Afton; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Gold Mine; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Arrington Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; seven traffic stops
Jan. 15: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Glade Road; Larceny, Main St.; Suspicious activity, Tye River Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Threats, Durrett Town Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Civil dispute, Pines Lane; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; 24 traffic stops
Jan. 16: Suspicious activity, Faber Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Woodson Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Disorderly conduct, Spruce Creek; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Gunter Hollow; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Summons service, Paloma Farm; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Tye River School zone; Warrant service, Salem Road; Traffic accident, River Road; two traffic stops
Jan. 17: Transport, Complex; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap ; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Ponton Lane; Suspicious activity, Mountain View ; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, October Lane; Phone call complaint, Harmony Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Breaking and entering, Hiawatha Drive; Miscellaneous call, Cabell Road; Warrant service, Harmony Lane; Phone call complaint, Jones Creek; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Scam, Windy Acres; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Charlottesville; Summons service, Afton Mountain; Welfare check, Creekview Lane; Summons service, Greenberry Drive; Summons service, Paloma Farm; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Mosbys Run; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; two traffic stops
Jan. 18: Alcohol violation, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Tanbark Drive; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Wintergreen; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, North Fork ; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, North Fork ; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.
; 911 hang up, Wintergreen; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, North Fork; Road hazard, Tidbit Trl.; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 4 traffic stops
Jan. 19: Residential alarm, Hickory Creek; Miscellaneous call, Creekside Lane; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Cub Creek; 911 open line, The Pines Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Cub Creek; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Ponderosa; Summons service, Oak Ridge; Summons service, Findlay Mountain; Summons service, Norwood; Vandalism, Gold Mine; Miscellaneous call, Gladstone; Summons service, Robertson Lane; Summons service, Tye River Road; 7 traffic stops
Jan. 20: Suspicious activity, Front St.; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square.
; Threats, Tanbark Plaza; Road hazard, Irish Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive.
; Suspicious activity, Tanbark Plaza; Reckless driving, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Harmony Lane; Phone call complaint, Orchard Park; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Adial Road; Suspicious activity, Phoenix Road
Jan. 21: Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson hwy.; Follow up, Freshwater Cove; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Taylor Creek; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Hiawatha Drive; Threats, Lake View; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 3 traffic stops
Jan. 22: 911 open line, Davis Creek; Assist other agency, Salem Road; Scam, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Cabell Mountain; Problems with others, Toms Lane; Suspicious activity, Ridge Drive; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Farrar Bridge; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Summons service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Weapons violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Phone call complaint, Craigtown Road; Lock out service, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Gunter Hollow; Lock out service, Quail Run; Transport, Complex; 1 traffic stop
Jan. 23: Traffic accident, Hunting Lodge; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Summons service, Afton Mountain; Summons service, Greenberry Drive; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Laurel Road; Transport, Complex; Scam, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Wheelers Cove; Lock out service, Main St.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Callohill Drive; Residential alarm, Megan Lane; 2 traffic stops
Jan. 24: Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, East Branch Loop; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Findlay Mountain; Suspicious activity, Craigtown Road; Scam, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Greenfield Road; Assist other agency, Keys Church; Welfare check, Powell Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops
Jan. 25: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Scam, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; DUI, Afton; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Shady Lane; Transport, Complex; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 6 traffic stops
Jan. 26: Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Jonesboro Road; Suspicious activity, Myndus Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Problems with others, Truslows Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Avon Road; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Follow up, Pine Hill Ln.; Breaking and entering, Capel Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex; 1 traffic stop
Jan. 27: Transport, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Cold Storage Lane; Reckless driving, Wilson Hill; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Silver Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front Street; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 22 traffic stops
Jan. 28: Disabled vehicle, Lena Rose Lane; Lock out service, Helena Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Truslows Lane; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Lake Nelson Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Disorderly conduct, Piney River ; 6 traffic stops
Jan. 29: Suspicious activity, River Road; Welfare check, Piney River; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, Adial Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Pullets Place; Follow up, Rockfish ; Breaking and entering, Marietta Lane; Miscellaneous call, Pullets Place; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Falling Rock; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Avon Road; Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Creek; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Problems with others, Truslows Lane; Traffic control, Rockfish School Lane; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops
Jan. 30: Breaking and entering, Tanbark Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Old Rose Mill Road; Phone call complaint, Taylor Creek Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Jennys Creek; Miscellaneous call, Blue Ridge Parkway; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Stagebridge Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Scam, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Hiawatha Drive; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Old Turnpike Road; Miscellaneous call, Main St.; 3 traffic stops
Jan. 31: Noise violation, Ridge Drive; 911 hang up, Stone Ridge; Scam, Zoo Lane; Breaking and entering, Truslows Lane; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Scam, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Keys Church Road; Summons service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, River Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops
Feb. 1: Disorderly conduct, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Found items, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Quail Run; Forgery, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Court Street; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Irish Road; Phone call complaint, Sunset Drive; Assist other agency, Harmony Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops
Source: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.