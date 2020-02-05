A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 11: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Laurel Road; 911 open line, Hedge Lane; Welfare check, St. James Church Road; Traffic accident, Woodson Road; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Traffic accident, Mosbys Run; Welfare check, Front St.; 911 hang up, Grassy Ridge; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Cow Hollow; Problems with others, St. James Church Road; Welfare check, Afton Mountain; Welfare check, Crystal Lane; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Allens Creek; Residential alarm, Laurel Road; Transport, Complex; Problems with others, Anderson Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 10 traffic stops

Jan. 12: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Paloma Farm; Unauthorized use, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Residential alarm, Sunset Drive; Warrant service, Greenberry Drive; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Welfare check, Crystal Lane; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Pharsalia; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Clay Pool; Commercial alarm, Main St.; Disabled vehicle, Irish Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Welfare check, Lotties Lane; three traffic stops

Jan. 13: Follow up, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Scam, James River Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Harmony Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Piney River; Trespassing, Turner Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Threats, Sunrise Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Front St.; Traffic accident, Rt. 151; Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.

Jan. 14: Residential alarm, Laurel Road; Follow up, Lotties Lane; Warrant service, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Afton; Miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; Warrant service, Gold Mine; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Arrington Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; seven traffic stops

Jan. 15: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Glade Road; Larceny, Main St.; Suspicious activity, Tye River Road; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Threats, Durrett Town Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Civil dispute, Pines Lane; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; 24 traffic stops

Jan. 16: Suspicious activity, Faber Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Woodson Road; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Disorderly conduct, Spruce Creek; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Gunter Hollow; Warrant service, Tanbark Drive; Summons service, Paloma Farm; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Tye River School zone; Warrant service, Salem Road; Traffic accident, River Road; two traffic stops

Jan. 17: Transport, Complex; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Gap ; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Ponton Lane; Suspicious activity, Mountain View ; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, October Lane; Phone call complaint, Harmony Lane; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Breaking and entering, Hiawatha Drive; Miscellaneous call, Cabell Road; Warrant service, Harmony Lane; Phone call complaint, Jones Creek; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Scam, Windy Acres; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Charlottesville; Summons service, Afton Mountain; Welfare check, Creekview Lane; Summons service, Greenberry Drive; Summons service, Paloma Farm; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Mosbys Run; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; two traffic stops

Jan. 18: Alcohol violation, Ridge Drive; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Tanbark Drive; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front St.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Wintergreen; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, North Fork ; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, North Fork ; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.

; 911 hang up, Wintergreen; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, North Fork; Road hazard, Tidbit Trl.; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 4 traffic stops

Jan. 19: Residential alarm, Hickory Creek; Miscellaneous call, Creekside Lane; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Cub Creek; 911 open line, The Pines Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Cub Creek; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Ponderosa; Summons service, Oak Ridge; Summons service, Findlay Mountain; Summons service, Norwood; Vandalism, Gold Mine; Miscellaneous call, Gladstone; Summons service, Robertson Lane; Summons service, Tye River Road; 7 traffic stops

Jan. 20: Suspicious activity, Front St.; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square.

; Threats, Tanbark Plaza; Road hazard, Irish Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive.

; Suspicious activity, Tanbark Plaza; Reckless driving, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Harmony Lane; Phone call complaint, Orchard Park; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Adial Road; Suspicious activity, Phoenix Road

Jan. 21: Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson hwy.; Follow up, Freshwater Cove; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Taylor Creek; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Hiawatha Drive; Threats, Lake View; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 3 traffic stops

Jan. 22: 911 open line, Davis Creek; Assist other agency, Salem Road; Scam, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Cabell Mountain; Problems with others, Toms Lane; Suspicious activity, Ridge Drive; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Farrar Bridge; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Summons service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Weapons violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Phone call complaint, Craigtown Road; Lock out service, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Gunter Hollow; Lock out service, Quail Run; Transport, Complex; 1 traffic stop

Jan. 23: Traffic accident, Hunting Lodge; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Summons service, Afton Mountain; Summons service, Greenberry Drive; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Laurel Road; Transport, Complex; Scam, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Wheelers Cove; Lock out service, Main St.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Callohill Drive; Residential alarm, Megan Lane; 2 traffic stops

Jan. 24: Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, East Branch Loop; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Suspicious activity, Findlay Mountain; Suspicious activity, Craigtown Road; Scam, James River Road; Phone call complaint, Greenfield Road; Assist other agency, Keys Church; Welfare check, Powell Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops

Jan. 25: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Scam, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Warrant service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; DUI, Afton; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Shady Lane; Transport, Complex; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 6 traffic stops

Jan. 26: Transport, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Jonesboro Road; Suspicious activity, Myndus Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Problems with others, Truslows Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Avon Road; Disabled vehicle, Oak Ridge Road; Follow up, Pine Hill Ln.; Breaking and entering, Capel Lane; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex; 1 traffic stop

Jan. 27: Transport, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic accident, Cold Storage Lane; Reckless driving, Wilson Hill; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Silver Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Front Street; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 22 traffic stops

Jan. 28: Disabled vehicle, Lena Rose Lane; Lock out service, Helena Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Larceny, Truslows Lane; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Lake Nelson Lane; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Disorderly conduct, Piney River ; 6 traffic stops

Jan. 29: Suspicious activity, River Road; Welfare check, Piney River; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, Adial Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Pullets Place; Follow up, Rockfish ; Breaking and entering, Marietta Lane; Miscellaneous call, Pullets Place; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Falling Rock; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Avon Road; Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Creek; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Problems with others, Truslows Lane; Traffic control, Rockfish School Lane; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops

Jan. 30: Breaking and entering, Tanbark Drive; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Old Rose Mill Road; Phone call complaint, Taylor Creek Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Jennys Creek; Miscellaneous call, Blue Ridge Parkway; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Stagebridge Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Scam, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Salem Road; Miscellaneous call, Hiawatha Drive; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Old Turnpike Road; Miscellaneous call, Main St.; 3 traffic stops

Jan. 31: Noise violation, Ridge Drive; 911 hang up, Stone Ridge; Scam, Zoo Lane; Breaking and entering, Truslows Lane; Transport, Complex; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Scam, Phoenix Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Keys Church Road; Summons service, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, River Road; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 4 traffic stops

Feb. 1: Disorderly conduct, Rockfish River Road; Suspicious activity, Tye Brook Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Found items, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Quail Run; Forgery, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Court Street; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Irish Road; Phone call complaint, Sunset Drive; Assist other agency, Harmony Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 2 traffic stops

Source: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

Tags

Load comments