» A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 15: Traffic control, Pleasant Street; Suspicious activity, Tye Brook Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Problems with others, Woodson Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Commercial alarm, Chapel Hollow Road; Traffic accident, Beech Grove Road; Residential alarm, Bland Wade Lane; eight traffic stops

» Feb. 16: 911 hang up, Rodgers Lane; Suspicious activity, Lobo Lane; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Residential alarm, Allen Loving Drive; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Threats, Montreal Lane; Welfare check, Taylor Creek Road; Lock out service, James River Road; Trespassing, Cove Valley; Abandoned vehicle, Beech Tree Lane; Breaking and entering, Afton Mtn.; Threats, Tan Yard Road; Suspicious activity, Mosbys Run; three traffic stops

» Feb. 17: Phone call complaint, James River Road; Warrant service, River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up Stage Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Old Stoney Creek Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, River Road; Phone call complaint, Norwood Road; Phone call complaint, Beech Tree Lane; Welfare check, New Mount; Stalking, Old Stoney Creek Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Beech Tree Lane; Assist other agency, Beech Tree Lane; eight traffic stops

» Feb. 18: Suspicious activity, Taylor Creek Road; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Falling Rock Drive; Follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Front St.; Assist other agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Assist other agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; Warrant service, Chapel Hollow Road; Walk in complaint, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 open line, Taylor Creek Road; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Horizons Village Road; Summons service, Hiawatha Drive; Fraud, Glass Hollow; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Piney River; Phone call complaint, Stonegate Lane; Unauthorized use, Lowesville ; three traffic stops

» Feb. 19: Disorderly conduct, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Harassment, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; DUI, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rockfish School Lane; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Summons service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Tye River School zone; Welfare check, Taylor Creek Road; Identity theft, Paloma Farms; Follow up, St. James Church ; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, East Branch ; Phone call complaint, Michigan; Phone call complaint, James River Road; Lock out service, Piedmont Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Rockfish School zone; Traffic control, Tye River School zone; Follow up, Taylor Creek Road; Phone call complaint, Terry Lane; Transport, Complex; three traffic stops

» Feb. 20: Threats, Shields Gap; Disorderly conduct, Glass Hollow; Threats, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious Activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Forgery, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Afton Mtn.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Weapons violation, Dark Hollow; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Loitering, Tan Yard Road; Disorderly conduct, Front St.; Civil dispute, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Taylor Creek Road; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Taylor Creek Road; four traffic stops

» Feb. 21: Phone call complaint, Adial Road; Disorderly conduct, Lake Nelson Lane; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Problems with others, Durrett Town Road; Follow up, Taylor Creek Road; Threats, Front St.; Problems with others, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Main St.; Breaking and entering, Afton Chapel Road; Lost items, Lowesville; Scam, Riverside; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; Threats, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fight in progress, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Forgery, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Lake Nelson Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Russell County; Lock out service, Norwood Road; Assist other agency, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Charlottesville; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Williams Creek Lane; Suspicious activity, Baker Lane; two traffic stops

Source: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

