A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:» Feb. 29: Assist other agency, Shingle Oak Lane; Welfare check, Campbell Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Critzer Shop Road; Road hazard, Poppy Lane; Phone call complaint, Keys Church Road; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 911 hang up, Wintergreen; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Phone call complaint, Rives Lane; 911 hang up, Mountain Cove; Fight in progress, Lowesville Road; 14 traffic stops

A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:» March 1: Suspicious activity, Rockfish Valley Hwy; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Problems with others, Helena Lane; Assist other agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Miscellaneous call, Irish Road; Suspicious activity, River Road; Welfare check, Falling Rock Drive; Breaking and entering, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Transport, Complex; 10 traffic stops

A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:» March 2: Larceny, Front St.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Phoenix Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Cherry Grove; Lock out service, Front St.; Hit and run, Tanbark Plaza; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Davis Creek; Disabled vehicle, Ponton Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Piney River; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Summons service, Durrett Town Road; Traffic control, Tye River School zone; Traffic control, Rockfish School zone; Traffic accident, Laurel Road; 911 open line, Taylor Creek; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; 7 traffic stops

A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:» March 3: Suspicious activity, Taylor Creek; Commercial alarm, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Old Roberts Mountain Road; Assist other agency, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Willoughby Lane; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Durrett Town Road; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Callohill Drive; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Lock out service, Durrett Town Road; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Warrant service, Tye Brook Hwy.; Drug violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Problems with others, Lowesville Road; Breaking and entering, Carter Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Front St.; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Summons service, Coxs Creek; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 2 traffic stops

A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:» March 4: Suspicious activity, Ridge Drive; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; Miscellaneous call, Chapel Hollow; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Welfare check, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Amherst County; Summons service, Coxs Creek; Transport, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Rodes Valley; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Roseland; Suspicious activity, Bottom Lane; Suspicious activity, Locust Grove; Transport, Piedmont Regional Jail; Transport, Complex; 18 traffic stops

A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:» March 5: Suspicious activity, Mountain View Drive; Phone call complaint, Roberts Ridge; Follow up, Pilot Mountain; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Rockfish Crossing; Breaking and entering, Rockfish Crossing; Lost items, Courthouse Square; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Rockfish River Road; Phone call complaint, Taylor Creek; Trash complaint, Richmond Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Rockfish River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Traffic control, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Ponton Lane; Disabled vehicle, Afton; Transport, Complex; 5 traffic stops

A look at recent calls handled by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office:» March 6: Hit and run, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Lock out service, Mosbys Run; Civil dispute, Rockfish River Road; Welfare check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Threats, Tye River Road; Warrant service, Giles Lane; Summons service, Hiawatha Drive; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Assist motorist, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Weapons violation, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Warrant service, Rockfish Crossing; Traffic control, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Complex; 9 traffic stops

Source: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

