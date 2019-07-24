Last week, the Nelson County Service Authority approved proposed rate increases for customers in the area.
For customers in the valley — Lovingston, Shipman, Colleen, Schuyler, and Gladstone — as well as customers at Wintergreen, a 10% water rate increase and 15% sewer rate increase were unanimously approved. Ernie Reed, Central District representative, was absent.
Monthly valley rates for water and sewer base service fees are now $42.00 and $54.10, respectively. Monthly Wintergreen Mountain System rates for water and sewer are now $46.00 and $54.10 respectively. Monthly yard hydrant fees in the valley are now $42.00 and on the Wintergreen Mountain system are now $46.00. This is the first rate increase implemented in the past eight years and affects 3,000 connections total.
The board also voted unanimously to keep David Hight as chairman and Gary Sherwood as vice chairman for the next year and changed the meeting time from 6 p.m. every third Thursday to 5 p.m. every third Thursday.
— By Erin Conway
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.