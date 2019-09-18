Nelson County saw tourism revenue increase in 2018.
According to a news release from the Nelson County Department of Tourism, total tourism revenue in the county topped $211 million in 2018. Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 1,744 while tourism-related taxes totaled $6,081,388. The news release said all data was received by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) from the US Travel Association and is based on domestic visitors’ spending (travelers from within the United States) from trips taken 50 miles or more away from home.
Throughout the commonwealth, tourism generated $26 billion in travel spending in 2018. Tourism also supported 235,000 work opportunities for Virginia communities and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. According to the news release, tourism in Virginia is at an all-time high.
“With continued increase in mobility, more sophisticated technology, and changing demographics, travel demand is at an all-time high. Travelers are seeking unique experiences in their leisure time, and view travel as an important factor for their quality of life,” the news release said.
Nelson County is home to an array of wineries, breweries, distilleries, and cideries along Virginia 151 and U.S. 29. At a Nelson County Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 10, Chair and South District representative Larry Saunders said the establishments that attract all the revenue often get a bad name. Some residents are against development because of increases in traffic and the interruption establishments can have to their day-to-day life, but Saunders argued there is a benefit.
Saunders said 20 years ago when Nelson County wanted to start a tourism committee, he laughed and thought no way.
“I am deadly wrong,” Saunders said. “Here it is; $211 million dollars we received in tourism in Nelson County in the year 2018.”
The increase in 2018 is about a 2% rise from 2017. In 2017, tourism revenue for Nelson County reached $207,410,590; local tourism-supported jobs totaled 1,771; and local tourism- related taxes totaled $6,098,489.
This year many establishments in the county that draw the tourists in are participating in Virginia’s “50 Years of Love” celebration.
According to Virginia.org, in 1969 the slogan “Virginia is for lovers” was created by George Woltz of Martin & Woltz Inc., a Richmond advertising agency that won the Virginia State Travel Service (now the Virginia Tourism Corporation) account in 1968. A copywriter Robin McLaughlin came up with advertising concept that read “Virginia is for blank lovers” to fit whatever the particular ad was for. The Woltz & Martin simplified it to “Virginia is for Lovers” to make it as inclusive as possible and the VTC officially adopted the slogan in 1969.
Now, 50 years later, establishments all over Virginia are celebrating the anniversary of the slogan. In Nelson County, the Celebrate Autumn Festival at Saunders Brothers Farm Market on Sept. 21, Devils Backbone Hoopla from Sept. 27 to 30, Drumheller’s Apple Harvest Festival Oct. 19 to 20, and Bold Rock Cidery’s Fall Festival on Oct. 26 will all include some aspect of the 50th anniversary of the slogan.
