The Nelson County School Board took a deep dive Feb. 27 into its recommended budget for fiscal year 2021 during a budget workshop session, coming up with a possible projected deficit of more than $1 million.
The governor’s projected state budget for fiscal year 2021, the board’s increase in expenditures and decrease in revenues resulted in a projected shortage of about $1.2 million. Board members did note, however, that number is a worst-case scenario.
The initial budget recommended by the superintendent outlined an increase in expenditures of nearly $500,000. That number coupled with a projected decrease in revenues resulted in a deficit of about $860,000 going into the budget workshop. That number only grew as board members evaluated the division’s needs for next year.
Board chair Janet Turner-Giles emphasized looking at next year’s budget as a “budget of needs” rather than of just wants.
“I think we also need to remember that this needs to be a budget of need and not only need but there are some wants and wishes that we have,” Turner-Giles said to board members.
The school board is set to further review and vote on the budget during its next regularly scheduled meeting March 12. Once a budget is approved, it will go before the Nelson County Board of Supervisors for consideration.
East District school board member George Cheape said during the meeting one of the bigger indicators the board of supervisors will look at when considering the operational budget is per-pupil spending. With a current enrollment of 1,589 students, he said the division is expected to lose about 130 students between this year and next year.
“Our cost per pupil is just under what Albemarle County’s is and it is far and above what everybody around us is and we need to be able to justify this,” Cheape said.
Nelson County Superintendent Martha Eagle explained in January the drop in student enrollment from 1,712 to 1,589 would mean a difference of more than $500,000 in per-pupil funding from the commonwealth.
Among the list of expenditures was a projected increase in teacher salaries and benefits. The board also eyed salary adjustments for support staff and bus drivers.
“I can’t imagine doing something for the teachers that we’re not doing for bus drivers and support staff,” Turner-Giles said.
Cheape said a salary adjustment for bus drivers could help in solving a shortage the county and other localities in Virginia currently are facing.
“We’ve got to do something to try to alleviate this shortage we have,” he said.
Eagle noted if those salary adjustments were not included in the final version of the budget, all employees are budgeted to receive a 2% cost of living increase as well as step increases.
Some other expenditures include new uniforms for custodians, reinstating the Behind the Wheel program and the addition of two new positions within the division: a reading specialist, that will be based out of Nelson County Middle School; and a behavioral specialist.
Division officials said the new positions, especially the behavioral specialist, would be vital to the future success and development of students at all grade levels.
“This behavioral specialist position is out of a need. It has been a need for years. Ideally there should be more than one of these listed in [the budget],” Turner-Giles said.
Central District supervisor Margaret Clair and other board members agreed an argument could be made for each of the expenditures when presenting the budget to the board of supervisors.
“I don’t think that our funding authority has never seen a budget of needs before,” Clair said. “At the same time, we understand that part of what they want to do is be as fiscally responsible as possible.”
Of all the current budgetary unknowns to date, which include the General Assembly’s final budget, legislation to increase the minimum wage and costs of insurance increases, one of the larger unknowns is kindergarten enrollment, according to Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin. She said they won’t have that information until April, but the division may have to hire another teacher based on enrollment.
Eagle said the division has budgeted for that addition, however, and it will wait until the last possible moment to make that decision.
“We have the teacher in the budget, we just haven’t hired them and that’s helped us in the last couple of years,” Eagle said.
