Nelson County School Board Chairwoman Janet Turner-Giles has been named president-elect of the Virginia School Boards Association.
The Virginia School Boards Association made the announcement Nov. 22.
Turner-Giles, a Nelson County native, has been on the school board since 2014. In 2018, she was appointed chairwoman. According to a VSBA news release, Turner-Giles has held several positions with the organization, including serving as an at-large member, a chair of the Central Region, a nominating committee member, a member of the audit committee, and a member of the finance committee.
Turner-Giles said she believes this new role will expand her experience in education and benefit Nelson County.
“I feel this new role is certainly going to provide broader opportunities to be exposed to other local educators and key stakeholders in the commonwealth, and not only that but also provide opportunities to be able to share and learn from their experience,” Turner-Giles said. “I plan to bring this newfound knowledge back to Nelson and see how we can continue to further the county as a leader in the public education system.”
Nelson County Public School division Superintendent Martha Eagle said having Turner-Giles as president-elect of VSBA will ensure the needs and benefits of the Nelson County Public School system are heard at the state level.
“Ms. Janet Turner-Giles will not only raise the visibility of Nelson County at the state level, she will provide excellent insight and expertise with her firsthand knowledge of school board policies and practices. Realizing the challenges, as well as benefits, of rural school divisions and being able to effectively communicate those ideals to others in the Commonwealth will benefit us all as she undertakes this new, important role in the coming year,” Eagle said in an email. “Students from rural areas need to have the same resources and opportunities available to them as those from more affluent urban areas as these students will have to ultimately compete for jobs in a global economy. We are positive that Mrs. Turner-Giles can effectively articulate this need and will be a champion for students from all walks of life.”
Turner-Giles said she learned the importance of education early on, especially having a parent in the school system.
“My father taught in the school system for 33 years. I learned firsthand the importance of education and to be an advocate for the education of all students in our community,” Turner-Giles said.
Being named president-elect comes with a three-year commitment. This year, Turner-Giles said she will focus on filling in where the president may need, supporting Nelson’s positions on education, as well as attending conferences and training sessions along with anything else that may come her way. In November 2020, Turner-Giles will be president of VSBA and in November 2021, she will serve as past president. President-elect is just one more hat Turner-Giles now wears and thanks to a great support system, she is able to balance everything.
“I am a mother of two and have an extremely supportive support system through my parents and husband, but I respect and understand that my first and foremost role is as a mother and as a wife. If I plan to take time away from family, it’s going to be for something I’m extremely passionate in and makes a difference globally,” Turner-Giles said. “Hence, having a passion for the school board and furthering this endeavor. Having said that, I balance my life equally.”
Although she doesn’t have the secret recipe to her balance, she said, it helps her to realize what is most important. Turner-Giles also said having a family in the school system she serves who also realize the importance of her work helps her immensely and she’s looking forward to this new venture.
“The Virginia School Board Association is recognized and respected as an innovative leader in public education representing every school board in the Commonwealth,” said Turner-Giles in the release. “I am honored to have been chosen to serve as President-elect and to have an opportunity to partner with others that are engaged in the important mission of making a difference in the lives of young people.”
