Motorists using Virginia 602, Howardsville, Road in Nelson County should be alerted to a temporary road closure for rail crossing work being performed by CSX Railroad, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. 

Virginia 602, between Virginia 626, Cabell Road, and the James River Bridge in the vicinity of the Buckingham and Albemarle County lines, are closed from March 24 through Friday, March 27. Signs and other traffic control devices will alert motorists to this closure. Alternate routes are available.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

