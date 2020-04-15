Nelson County Public Schools officials are asking some of the division’s staff to return to schools for work.
Schools across Virginia have been shuttered since a mandate made by Gov. Ralph Northam on March 13 closing facilities for a minimum of two weeks. He made a second announcement March 23 canceling classes for the remainder of the school year.
Starting April 13, all 10- and 11-month instructional staff began working on either Mondays or Tuesdays for a few hours on a rotational basis, according to an April 2 letter from Superintendent Martha Eagle to division staff. This includes administrative and support staff as well.
“With the initial news of school closures, we set up a distribution program and created ‘at home learning packets’ to engage our students in learning for a short term. Now with the extended school closures, our admin team has pulled back together to make long term plans for learning,” Eagle wrote.
The intent of those hours is for teachers to continue lesson planning and access their materials or other necessary resources.
Social distancing is to remain a priority for staff while in the schools, according to the letter. It says when in the schools and offices, educators and staff are to stay at least 6 feet away from others, to wash hands often, to cover any allergy-related coughs or sneezes and to not meet in a room with more than 10 people.
Any staff members who are sick are encouraged to stay home and take leave. Staffers also are encouraged to limit in-person interactions when possible via phone, email or other online communication means like Zoom or Google Hangout.
Staff is asked to coordinate with supervisors or principals to establish appropriate times to come in and complete necessary work.
Eagle said in an email any staff members who are in the high-risk category or would otherwise feel unsafe working at the schools needs to “contact their supervisors to work out a plan that will help them feel safe while accomplishing necessary tasks.”
The letter advises staff members who must bring their children with them to work during their rotating hours to keep them from interacting with others.
Eagle said teachers are working to connect with their students via weekly phone calls, assess where what their needs are and how to best address those needs through distance learning. She said distance learning could include online resources, downloading materials to student Chromebooks registered with Nelson County schools or additional learning packets.
The division plans to continue with its weekly-meal distribution program until further notice, as well. The distributions occur Wednesdays at the entrance of Nelson Middle School. There is both a morning distribution from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and an afternoon distribution from 4 to 6 p.m.
At these times families can receive five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches so long as children are present during pickup times. Learning packets are available upon request.
“No one can predict how the weeks and months ahead will play out. But for K-12 public education, I know we’ve all come to appreciate even more how much we love the face-to-face daily interactions with our students, we love being in our schools, and we miss all we do together as educators,” Eagle’s letter to staff reads.
Meanwhile, the division released an update Monday evening regarding continuity of education in the spring.
New instructional material will be available via the division’s website and additional paper learning packets which can be picked up during the distribution events.
Paper packets with new material will be distributed beginning April 15 and will continue every two weeks with new material, the update posted to the division’s Facebook page states.
The update says the paper packets will be the same as online resources.
Distribution events for the new material also will take place Wednesday, April 29 and May 13 at all four schools. Paper distributions on these dates will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.
WiFi coverage at all Nelson County Public Schools has been extended to reach the parking lots for parents to download materials, but only student Chromebooks can connect to the network.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
