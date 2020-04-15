The Nelson County Board of Supervisors approved an emergency ordinance Wednesday waiving the collection of personal property and machinery and tools taxes due June 5.
The tax relief package — an unprecedented move by supervisors in response to the financial toll seen by many residents and businesses because of COVID-19 — is estimated to cost $2,051,542, according to the ordinance. Taxes for the first half of the year will be neither assessed nor collected.
“We have a lot of residents who have been impacted by furlough, businesses being shut down and this is an opportunity that can help everybody at the same time,” East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said after the meeting.
County Administrator Steve Carter told board members that, after review from auditors, the county is “comfortable” with offering the tax relief. The general fund, however, will take a hit of more than $920,000.
Funding for different departments as well as planned salary increases also will be affected by the decision.
The ordinance says the tax relief measure does not affect the obligation to pay personal property and machinery and tools taxes for the second half of 2020, which are due Dec. 5.
Supervisors approved the measure during a special called meeting. The vote was unanimous.
The emergency ordinance is set to expire after 60 days so long as board members take no further action on it.
