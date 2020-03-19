The muster of the Nel-STAR Team/Militia in Nelson County has been postponed citing the mandate made by Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday restricting gatherings more than 10 people in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Scheduled for Saturday morning at Grape Lawn and U.S. 29, the event now will focus on collecting canned foods and registering volunteers for the Nelson County Food pantry as well as passing out militia registration forms, an announcement from the militia group said. 

The announcement said the official muster of the Nel-STAR Team/Militia will be rescheduled for a later date.

— Nick Cropper

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

