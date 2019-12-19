This holiday season, there are many ways you can help support your local library branch while also crossing off your present checklist!
JMRL’s eight library branches and one bookmobile serve a combined population of 210,000 in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson, and the services provided by the library are always growing.
Patrons can give a gift to the library in memory or in honor of a special someone, donate a book from the JMRL Wish List, or donate to the Friends of the Library.
For a list of ways to give back, visit jmrl.org.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Nelson Memorial Library
P.O. Box 321 | Lovingston, Virginia 22949 | 434.263.5904 | FAX 434.263.5988 | nelson@jmrl.org
