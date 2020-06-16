Nelson County Public High School will hold a drive-in style graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19.
The ceremony, which will be held at Oak Ridge Estate and Farm located at 2300 Oak Ridge Road, is being held in this manner to "adhere to social distancing guidelines and to keep staff, students, and families safe," a document from Nelson County High School Principal Chris Sumner states.
Cars will be positioned facing the stage. When directed., students will exit their cars long enough to walk across the stage. Photographs will be taken as students cross the stage and students will then return to their cars. Those photos will be available for purchase at a later date, the document states.
Once all students have crossed the stage and Sumner certifies students as graduates, they will participate in a one-lap parade around the Oak Ridge track. Fireworks will follow afterward.
Only two cars will be allowed for each graduate.The first will have the graduating senior and family members, which will be parked close to the stage. the second vehicle is for other guests.
Students will begin arriving around 5:30 p.m., according to the document. People are required to remain in their vehicles.
Graduation will go on rain or shine.
