A Nelson County High School graduate recently was honored by Nelson Cable as the winner of the 2020 Virginia’s Future Leaders Scholarship winner. Kate Strong is the recipient of a $750 scholarship. She was named by the Broadband Association of Virginia (VCTA), the Donald A. Perry Foundation and Nelson Cable, according to a news release from Nelson Cable. The scholarships are among 48 awarded to Virginia students this year by cable systems across the commonwealth, the release states. Strong, of Arrington, will attend Radford University to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy or a master’s degree as a physician’s assistant. “This is a very exciting time in Kate’s educational career and we are so glad to be a part of it,“ Sarah Holman, of Nelson Cable, said in the release. According to the news release, the Virginia’s Future Leaders Scholarship program, now in its 20th year, has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to Virginia students attending in-state colleges and universities. The VCTA and member companies encourage area students to visit the VCTA website at www.vcta.com for more information. — Nick Cropper Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
A Nelson County High School graduate recently was honored by Nelson Cable as the winner of the 2020 Virginia’s Future Leaders Scholarship winner.
Kate Strong is the recipient of a $750 scholarship. She was named by the Broadband Association of Virginia (VCTA), the Donald A. Perry Foundation and Nelson Cable, according to a news release from Nelson Cable.
The scholarships are among 48 awarded to Virginia students this year by cable systems across the commonwealth, the release states.
Strong, of Arrington, will attend Radford University to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy or a master’s degree as a physician’s assistant.
“This is a very exciting time in Kate’s educational career and we are so glad to be a part of it,“ Sarah Holman, of Nelson Cable, said in the release.
According to the news release, the Virginia’s Future Leaders Scholarship program, now in its 20th year, has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to Virginia students attending in-state colleges and universities.
