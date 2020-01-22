Nelson County and the Thomas Jefferson Health District are continuing their search to find a new home for the local health department.
After the health department’s lease at the Blue Ridge Medical Center off U.S. 29 expired in November, it was extended for another six months, so the health department has to move out by end of the May.
The Nelson County Health Department has leased space in the Blue Ridge Medical Center’s Arrington facility since 2012.
“Over the years we have collaborated with them on multiple occasions to better serve our community,” Brittani Gowen, marketing communications manager for the center, said. “As Blue Ridge Medical Center has continued to grow, so has the need for additional space. “
The center is expanding its pediatric department into the current health department’s location and will integrate these services with its dental center, which is located in the same building.
“This move will also allow us to expand our primary care services in our main building, and add additional medical providers,” Gowen said.
Gowen said the center has enjoyed having the health department as neighbors and friends over the years and will continue to support and partner with it in the future.
Dr. Denise Bonds, director of the Thomas Jefferson Health District, said the Department of General Services along with the county of Nelson have both been working to try and find the health department a new home, ideally in the Lovingston or Arrington area with around 5,000 square-feet of space.
“What’s really important to us is where we end up serves the needs of the community,” she said. “Ideally we would like to be located near other government services our clientele may use. We want it to be a welcoming place where clients feel at home and safe to come and visit us.”
During the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 14, County Administrator Steve Carter updated the board about the search for a new location for the health department and said options are still being weighed.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.