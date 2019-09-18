Ringo (32 lbs.) and Ricky (28.6 lbs.) — This bonded pair are one year old black labrador retriever/greyhound mixes. These lap dogs are best friends and running mates, and they love to go out into the yard to frolic. Between running very fast and gently wrestling, they trot over to check in with us, before running off to play again. They are young, energetic, happy boys. They have been neutered and tested negative times 4 on their 4DX tests for Heartworm, Lyme, Ehrlichia and Anaplasmosis. They also come when called. They haven’t had any leash experience, so we are working on that. As you probably guessed from his picture, Ricky does not like cameras. Because they are a bonded pair, we want them to be adopted together. Good with dogs. Good with kids.
The Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County is at 29 Stagebridge Road in Lovingston and can be reached at (434) 263-7722 or by email at pets@nelsonspca.org. Visit the website, Facebook and Twitter. All adoptable pets can be viewed at www.nelsonspca.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.