Nelson County Dog of the Week

Max

Max is an 8-year old neutered, chocolate labrador who weighs about 86 pounds. Max is a sweet and loving dog who thinks he can still fit in your lap and loves affection and attention. He has a lot of energy and would love to go on a run or walk to work off that energy. He has been raised as an indoor dog and is very good with children of all ages. He does not like to be alone and may suffer from a little separation anxiety although he has never been destructive. Max is learning boundaries and what it means to “wait” to go through doors, come out of his crate, or take treats. If you are interested in finding out more about Max contact his foster mom at info@campmerricks.com. Max is eligible for the Veteran Pet Adoption Program. For details go to: https://www.nelsonspca.org/info/display?PageID=19832

