Nelson County Dog of the Week

Rebel

Rebel, a red tick hound, is about 4 years old and weighs 52 pounds. Rebel is a total sweetheart. He enjoys a massage but moves on quickly if he thinks food might be happening elsewhere. He loves searching for “go find” kibble in the grassy yard. He walks well on a leash and is very clean in his kennel. He loves other dogs and was extremely curious and friendly with cats, even went nose to nose with a few bold cats. He backed away very respectfully when a cat spit at him.

