Nelson County Dog of the Week

Tipper is a 2-year-old, 54-pound, hound/retriever mix. This long-legged boy wears a brownish red coat decorated with little white tips on his feet, tail, and nose. He’s very sweet and enjoys affection. He will do best in an adult family that understands how to reduce or stop the need to resource guard. This behavior is not uncommon, and can be managed and helped with proper training. He is house trained, had good house manners, and is good with other dogs. Tipper is a relatively calm dog and is very attentive to people who are interacting with him. He knows how to give paw, and will intently watch a treat waiting for you to tell him what to do.
