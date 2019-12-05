Nelson County Dog of the week

Tiggy

Tiggy, a 2 year old, 30 pound, plot hound/terrier mix, is a great size. With his abundant energy and athleticism, he will go anywhere you want to go and settles down nicely in his crate with snuggly blankets after he’s had a chance to play and run. Tiggy does know how to climb fences. In his foster home he has free access to the house through a dog door and plenty of friends to play with so he has not attempted to escape. He is house trained and crate trained. His short coat doesn’t shed a lot like some dogs. He rides well in a car too. Whoever adopts this cute nugget of a dog will have a very special, life-long friend. If interested in finding out more about Max contact his foster mom at info@campmerricks.com. Tiggy is eligible for the Veteran Pet Adoption Program

Tags

Load comments